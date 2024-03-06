BLACKPINK’s Jennie has managed to become the talk of the town yet again with her statement style. Her appearance at Paris Fashion Week certainly caught everyone’s attention, especially when she donned the little black dress. The artist radiated sophistication along with the element of playful charm that she carries with her everywhere she goes.

BLACKPINK's Jennie turns head in Paris Fashion Week

On March 6, 2023, BLACKPINK’s Jennie uploaded multiple pictures to her social media account from her appearance at the Paris Fashion Week. She undoubtedly looked exquisite in each one of them. Once again, she proved that she is the ultimate Chanel girl and lives up to the luxury brand’s prominent signature style.

The K-pop star wore a Chanel black dress to attend the brand’s fashion show in Paris. The dress was constructed beautifully, featuring thin straps and tulle fabric that covered its short length. Additionally, black rhinestones were intricately used to create shape, resulting in a chic silhouette. Jennie accessorized the dress with a glove on her right hand and a pair of thigh-high boots. She styled her hair in a bun and adorned herself with multiple pieces of jewelry to accentuate her stunning look.

Jennie instantly stole the spotlight with her entry and maintained her reputation as the brand ambassador. Her look evoked the timeless glamour of old Hollywood while maintaining her eccentric flair. Even on the day when fashion took center stage, she effortlessly became the main character and created enough buzz in the fashion world.

BLACKPINK's Jennie's future activities

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has recently established her own music label, Odd Atelier, where she will be further exploring her solo career. However, she is still part of BLACKPINK and will continue to take part in activities through YG Entertainment. The artist reveals that she is excited about her new venture, where she will show a new side and release music for her fans and well-wishers.

Jennie also gained her first entry into the Billboard 100 chart with her feature on the song One of the Girls. Moreover, she teased her fans through an Instagram story by sharing a snippet of her upcoming song. Are you excited for BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s brand new music?

