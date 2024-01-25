BLACKPINK’s Jennie launches official YouTube channel for solo label ODD ATELIER

BLACKPINK’s Jennie opened an official YouTube channel for her new label. As her solo endeavors are revealed, there is growing curiosity about the direction Jennie will pursue.

Jennie’s company ODD ATELIER opens a YouTube channel

On January 23, the official 'ODA ENTERTAINMENT' YouTube channel was launched. This channel represents ODD ATELIER, founded by Jennie, and it was established following the label's formation. Earlier, there was a YouTube channel falsely claiming to be Jennie's label, gaining over 280,000 subscribers. Subsequently, the authentic channel was introduced, and its subscriber count is rapidly increasing. After renewing her contract with YG Entertainment for group activities, Jennie revealed the creation of OA (ODD ATELIER) through her personal social media account on December 24 last year. During this announcement, she officially declared her solo venture: "Please show a lot of love to both my new challenge and BLACKPINK."

Post-establishment of the label, Jennie's activities took a new direction. On January 5, she made an appearance on KBS2's The Seasons - Lee Hyori's Red Carpet, marking her first time on the KBS stage since her debut. The encounter between Lee Hyori and Jennie garnered significant attention and became a major talking point, achieving the highest viewership ratings in the show's history.

Expressing her desire to release a full-length album within the year, Jennie, who received great love for the special single You & Me released in October last year, has excited fans with the prospect of new music. Jennie is also set to feature on tvN's entertainment show Apartment 404, premiering on February 23. Given that her last appearance on a variety show was in 2018 with Michuri, expectations are high for her performance in the entertainment industry.

More about Jennie

Jennie Kim is a South Korean pop singer, renowned as a member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. She began her journey by studying in New Zealand and later joined YG Entertainment as a trainee in 2010. Jennie gained widespread recognition after appearing in G-Dragon's music video for That XX and featuring in his single Black. Her debut with BLACKPINK took place in 2016, and on November 12, 2018, Jennie made her solo debut with the song SOLO. Announcements in July 2022 revealed that Jennie would be part of the HBO drama series The Idol, created by Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria. She is set to share the screen with Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, and Debby Ryan. On December 24, 2023, it was disclosed that Jennie had established her agency named OA (ODD ATELIER). Notably, her group activities with BLACKPINK will continue to be managed by YG Entertainment, while her solo endeavors will be overseen by OA.

