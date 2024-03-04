'Had such a blast': BLACKPINK's Lisa meets Taylor Swift at Eras Tour in Singapore; Sabrina Carpenter reacts

BLACKPINK's Lisa recently had an exciting encounter with pop superstar Taylor Swift at The Eras Tour in Singapore. Sharing stunning snapshots from the event on Instagram, Lisa's post garnered attention, especially from Sabrina Carpenter, who expressed admiration for the K-pop star.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s encounter with Taylor Swift

BLACKPINK's Lisa and Taylor Swift recently delighted fans by sharing the spotlight at The Eras Tour in Singapore. Lisa, attended Taylor Swift's concert on March 3 and documented the memorable experience on Instagram. From jamming out to Taylor Swift's hit track Don't Blame Me to trading friendship bracelets with fans, Lisa fully immersed herself in the enchanting atmosphere of the concert.

Lisa took to Instagram to share her excitement, posting a series of pictures that included not one, but two snapshots with Taylor Swift. In one charming photo, Lisa beams alongside Taylor Swift, showcasing her million-dollar smile while the pop sensation holds her close. The second snapshot captures Lisa striking a pose with her friends, encapsulating the joyous moments they shared during The Eras Tour. Lisa expressed her enthusiasm in the caption, saying, "Had such a blast at The Eras Tour! Amazing performance @taylorswift."

The unexpected meet-up caught the attention of Sabrina Carpenter, who has been the opening act for Taylor Swift during the international dates of the Eras Tour. Sabrina couldn't contain her admiration for Lisa and promptly commented on the post, expressing, "in love with u honestly!"

The interaction between these globally recognized stars has stirred excitement among fans, creating a delightful moment that transcends musical genres and brings together artists from different corners of the music industry.

A catch-up with Lisa’s latest solo works

Lisa made a significant announcement on February 8, unveiling her newly established label, LLOUD, after parting ways with YG Entertainment. Via Instagram, the talented rapper shared a snapshot of herself alongside the caption, "Join me on this exciting journey to push through new boundaries together." Although Lisa has not divulged details about her upcoming musical endeavors, she is gearing up for her debut in the acting world with a role in the third season of The White Lotus, scheduled for release in early 2025.

