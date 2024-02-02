BLACKPINK’s Lisa flaunts phone case with initials of rumored boyfriend Frederic Arnault in now-deleted post

Lisa from BLACKPINK is once again in the spotlight, and this time it's because of her phone case. It's decorated with the initials F.A., which has got people speculating about a possible connection to Frédéric Arnault. This has only added fuel to the dating rumors surrounding Lisa and Frédéric Arnault, who was previously associated with TAG Heuer luxury watches and is now the CEO of LVMH watches.

YGX dancer mistakenly reveals Lisa’s phone case featuring the initials F.A.

On January 29, 2024, a viral photo captured BLACKPINK's Lisa taking a selfie with dancers during her 2024 Gala Des Pieces Jaunes performance at Accor Arena in France. Lisa shared a version of the picture on her Instagram carousel but with a cropped section. A YGX dancer and choreographer later posted an uncropped version, revealing Lisa holding a phone with the back cover displaying the initials F.A. This has sparked speculation about Lisa using a phone case featuring the initials of her rumored boyfriend, Frederic Arnault.

The phone case showcased in the photo, which has since been removed, was crafted by the luxury leather accessories brand Maison de Sabre, a brand frequently favored by BLACKPINK members. Despite this, some online users have raised doubts about the ownership of the phone case, with certain netizens questioning the clarity of the photo and whether the initials on the case truly spell F.A. In the meantime, an old photo of Frederic Arnault with a concealed phone case has surfaced online, fueling speculation among fans that he might also have Lisa's initials on his phone case, possibly making it a matching couple item.

Frederic Arnault attending Lisa’s performance

On January 26, 2024, BLACKPINK's Lisa took the spotlight at Le Gala Des Pieces Jaunes, marking her inaugural solo stage since opting not to renew her contract with her former agency, YG Entertainment. During the performance, Lisa showcased her singing and dancing talents, adorned in a stunning golden ensemble. In attendance were her supportive parents, along with the notable presence of her rumored boyfriend, Frederic Arnault, who sat alongside her mother in the audience.

The speculations surrounding Lisa and Frederic's romantic involvement surfaced last year, and they have been spotted together publicly, notably in Paris in 2023. After Lisa's performance at Crazy Horse, Frederic accompanied her out of a Parisian restaurant, even holding an umbrella for her as they departed together. Earlier in 2023, during BLACKPINK's US encore tour, Lisa was in Thailand, her home country, and reports suggested that Frederic Arnault was also present in the country at the same time. It's essential to note that neither Lisa nor Frederic has officially confirmed or denied the rumors surrounding their alleged romantic relationship.

