Box Office: Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly sells 2.65 million tickets on BookMyShow; check out lifetime sales of top 6 films

All smiles from receiving the Padma Bhushan award, Tamil star Ajith Kumar is delivering hit after hit. The numbers speak for themselves, and his most recent film, Good Bad Ugly, is causing a stir in theaters. Till this moment, the film has sold a staggering 2.65 million tickets on BookMyShow, placing it in the top 6 all-time highest-grossing films in terms of ticket sales on the platform. Here's an interesting comparison.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and featuring music by GV Prakash, Good Bad Ugly was released on April 10 and has already been a huge hit. The film stars Ajith in a captivating massy role, Trisha Krishnan as his adorable wife, and Arjun Das as a strong antagonist. A small song act in a negative role by Priya Prakash Varrier is already smashing records on all platforms. The film has surpassed collections of numerous major releases, including Veera Dheera Sooran, Captain Miller, Thangalaan, Ayalaan, Kanguva, Vidaamuyarchi, and even Dragon.

Here's the list of Kollywood's lifetime top 10 ticket sales on BookMyShow:

1) Jailer: 9.21 Million

2) Leo: 7.30M

3) Amaran: 4.89M

4) The GOAT: 4.51M

5) Vettaiyan: 2.74M

6) Good Bad Ugly: 2.64M

7) Dragon: 1.98M

8) Raayan: 1.75M

9) Indian2: 1.59M

10) VidaaMuyarchi: 1.51M

In the top 10 list of lifetime ticket sales, Good Bad Ugly stands at 6th place, just behind Rajnikanth's Vettaiyan, which sits at 2.74 million ticket sales. In the coming days, the Ajith starrer might overtake it, but selling 10 lakh more tickets during the end of the theatrical run is quite tough. On the other hand, reaching out to massive hits like Rajnikanth's Jailer, which stands on top at 9.21 million and the No. No.2 film, Vijay's Leo, at 7.30 million, is impossible.

That said, Good Bad Ugly did pretty well for its content and zero promotions. Needless to say, Ajith's star power made the film crack and created many records.

