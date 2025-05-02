Ajith Kumar drops details about his retirement plans: ‘You never know…’

Ajith Kumar had made history recently after the actor received the prestigious Padma Bhushan award from the President of India. Now, in a recent interaction, the Tamil superstar reacted to his retirement plans and what the future holds for him.

In his words, Ajith Kumar said, “You never know! It's not about me planning when to retire; I could be forced into retirement. I don't want to take anything for granted. People complain about life, but I think just waking up and feeling alive is a blessing.”

The actor further stated that he wasn’t saying it from a philosophical perspective but after living a life full of experiences. Underlining how he has gone through various surgeries and being friends with those who are cancer survivors, he holds life to be highly valuable.

Concluding his words, the actor said, “When my time comes, I want my maker to think, ‘I gave this soul a life and he sucked the juice of it, positively used every second of it.’ That's how I want to live life, passionately, and not waste time at all.”

Ajith Kumar had started his career in cinema as a lead actor with the movie Amaravathi in 1993. Having subsequently played a role in the Telugu film Prema Pusthakam, the actor has continued to make several movies over the years in Tamil, creating a niche for himself.

Having a legacy of appearing in several Tamil films over the span of 3 decades, Ajith Kumar is considered one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema. Now, with his Padma Award, the actor has continued his line of accolades.

Coming to Ajith Kumar’s work front, the actor was last seen in the film Good Bad Ugly. The film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, is an action comedy featuring the actor as a crime lord, AK alias Red Dragon.

With AK in the lead role, the film features actors like Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand, and several others in key roles.

