Box Office: Amid A Minecraft Movie’s explosive success, sequel teased with Alex’s arrival; READ

It took a decade for A Minecraft Movie to arrive on the big screen, but its journey to becoming a franchise is going to be quick and easy. After the video game adaptation’s explosive box office debut on April 4 and its still-ongoing triumph, the creators have had no hesitation in teasing a sequel—and some details from the upcoming installment.

Fans of the genre were quick to pick up on the biggest clue: the post-credits appearance of Alex, Minecraft’s iconic second default avatar after Steve. Director Jared Hess, in a recent chat with Deadline, confirmed that Alex will indeed be a major part of the sequel.

For those who left the theaters in haste, the post-credit scene of A Minecraft Movie features Steve, voiced by Jack Black, returning to his childhood home only to be greeted by a mysterious figure, revealed from behind to be Alex. It’s a short but significant hint, confirming that the franchise is ready to expand and explore new stories from within the blocky gameverse.

Hess told the aforementioned outlet that the film now in theatres scratches only the surface of what’s possible, and with the lore-rich sandbox world Minecraft offers, there’s still plenty of room for crafting chaos. According to Hess, Alex’s addition opens up a new kind of chemistry and could bring a whole new layer of humor, action, and emotional stakes.

A Minecraft Movie, for the record, has grossed USD 557 million worldwide as of this writing, USD 283 million from the domestic market and USD 273 million from international territories. Made on a humble USD 150 million budget, the venture has already broken even and is tracking for a USD 1 billion global finish.

It currently stands as the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation, only behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It’s also the biggest Hollywood release of 2025 so far.

Starring Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen alongside Black, the film follows four misfits who get transported into the cubic world and must journey back home with the help of their craft skills.

For those interested, the film’s journey to theaters began in 2014 with Mojang Studios announcing its collaboration with Warner Bros. The venture, however, only took off after Legendary Entertainment came on board in 2022, aligning the director, writer, and ensemble to pave the way for tapings that took place in New Zealand between early and mid-2024.

Fans have made watching A Minecraft Movie in theaters a rowdy affair, with top-of-the-lungs screaming and aggressively engaging in popcorn showers. Multiple locations across the States had to seek police help to tame the crowd.

