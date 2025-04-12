A Minecraft Movie Director Calls It ‘Funny’ to Call Cops on Crowd: ‘People Are Starved For..’

A Minecraft Movie brought back the days when people hit theaters and did not sit in front of their TV screens. It brought back the times when people enjoyed “as a group” together. However, it even brought police to the movie theaters. Addressing the issue, Jared Hess, the director behind the fantasy action movie in discussion called it “weird” that cinemas are taking this action on the enjoying crowd.

In case you are unaware, following some viral footage on social media in which young fans are seen screaming, and throwing popcorn in the air over several sequences including Jack Black proclaiming “I am Steve” and the other being the one in which he yells “chicken jockey!” cinema halls issued a strict warning, while in some cases they even called the cops.

Expressing his emotions, Jared Hess stated that he feels weird when one is having too much fun and the cops get involved. “It’s funny because I think it’s just literally cheering and throwing popcorn, which is so funny to me that cops are getting called for popcorn,” he stated while talking to Entertainment Weekly.

Further during a conversation with the outlet, he said that the videos on social media are hilarious and that he feels great when he saw fans getting on the shoulders of their friends and cheering for movie moments.

“It’s like this crazy anticipation. But, man, I’m just glad people are making memories with their friends and families,” he detailed his feelings following what he saw in the videos.

Talking further, Jared Hess also mentioned that he is glad about how people are again rejoicing and coming back to the cinemas.

Stating that all of this was lost, with people being very isolated on devices, Jared Hess went on to mention, “I think people are starved for that experience. So it’s fun that they’ve found it in this goofy movie that we’ve made.”

For those unversed, theaters including Cineworld had issued strict warnings against the rowdy behaviors.

A Minecraft Movie is now in theaters.