Box Office: Disha Patani Hit Flop Movie List

Disha Patani is a pan-India artist who has primarily worked in Hindi movies. The actress started her career with Telugu film, Loafer in 2015 and made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. Disha has also been a part of a Chinese film, Kung Fu Yoga (2017), co-starring Jackie Chan. Her other notable movies include Baaghi 2, Bharat, Malang, Yodha, and Kalki 2898 AD.

Let's take a look at her filmography over the years.

Disha Patani's Hits and Flops In India and China

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is a biographical film based on the life of former captain of India's national cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. While late actor Sushant Singh Rajput played the titular role in the 2016 movie, Disha Patani was cast as his love interest, Priyanka Jha who dies in an accident. It emerged as a hit at the box office.

Baaghi 2

Baaghi 2, the second installment of the Baaghi franchise, featured Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani as leads. The 2018 action-thriller film was a blockbuster.

Bharat

Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Bharat was a semi-hit. Disha Patani played a crucial role of Radha Mathur in the 2019 drama film.

Yodha

Yodha featured Disha Patani in the antagonist role of Laila Khalid, a flight attendant. Headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, the 2024 action-thriller was a disaster.

Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin's pan-Indian film, Kalki 2898 AD, starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and others. Disha Patani was cast as Prabhas' love interest, Roxie. The 2024 Telugu language science fiction film emerged as superhit.

Kanguva

Suriya's recently released film, Kanguva is the latest addition to Disha Patani's filmography. Disha had a limited screen time as Angela in the epic fantasy action movie. Suriya-led Tamil film, which hit the screens on November 14, was a disaster.

Box Office Verdicts Of Disha Patani's Movies Are As Follows:

Movies Verdict Loafer Flop M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story Hit Kung Fu Yoga Disaster (India)/Overall (Superhit) Baaghi 2 Blockbuster Bharat Semi-Hit Malang Below-Average Ek Villain Returns Below-Average Yodha Disaster Kalki 2898 AD Super Hit Kanguva Disaster

*This is to note that Radhe released on OTT and had its theatrical release overseas.

Did you watch Kanguva in theaters?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 7 best Disha Patani movies to add spice to your weekend binge-watch