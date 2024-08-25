Kalki 2898 AD has ended its box office run, with collections in the eighth week being less than Rs. 25 lakhs in India. The film made its digital debut on Thursday, which also generally marks the end of the theatrical run for South Indian films. In total, the film has amassed Rs. 737 crore approx at the Indian box office. Internationally, the film has grossed USD 29.10 million ( Rs. 243 crore), bringing its worldwide gross to Rs. 980 crore.

Kalki 2898 AD ranks as the fifth highest-grossing film in Indian box office history and the seventh highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.

Kalki started off with a massive Rs. 100 crore plus opening day in the last weekend of June, which it followed up with an excellent run throughout July, extending all the way till the first half of August. The film performed universally well across the board, even in Tamil Nadu and Kerala which have been a weak spot for Prabhas films recently. The best performers for the film were Nizam, Karnataka and Hindi belt. In Nizam, it ended up as the second-highest grosser ever, only behind RRR.

The film also had a stellar run internationally, becoming the second highest-grossing film for the Telugu film industry overseas sans Japan. In the United States, it became the second highest-grossing Indian film just behind Baahubali 2. Canada was another highlight as it became the highest-grossing Tollywood film there.

Advertisement

The territorial breakdown for worldwide box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD is as follows:



Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 283.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 72.00 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 43.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 31.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 308.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 737.00 cr. United States USD 14,975,000 Canada USD 2,650,000 Australia USD 2,075,000 New Zealand USD 245,000 UAE USD 2,825,000 GCC USD 1,425,000 Nepal USD 650,000 Malaysia USD 550,000 Singapore USD 400,000 Rest of Asia USD 150,000 United Kingdom USD 1,975,000 Germany USD 310,000 Rest of Europe USD 675,000 Rest of World USD 150,000 OVERSEAS USD 29,050,000

(Rs. 243.00 cr.) WORLDWIDE Rs. 980.00 cr.

NOTES:

The India gross numbers above do not include 3D changes. Including 3D charges, the gross in India is estimated to be Rs. 785 crore approx and Rs. 1028 crore approx worldwide. Canada grosses on Comscore are reported in CAD. We report them after converting them into USD, as they should be. The rest of India gross of Rs. 308 crore is collections from India other than South India for all versions i.e. Telugu and Hindi & Tamil dubbed. They are NOT all India Hindi collections. Hindi collections in all India are Rs. 341 crore (Rs. 280.50 crore nett), including Rs. 32 crore nett from South India, which is reported in their respective states.

ALSO READ: Top highest grossing films at the Indian box office: Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD fifth overtaking Animal