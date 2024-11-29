Kanguva Final Box Office Collections Worldwide: Suriya's mystical period drama wraps theatrical run at disappointing Rs 96 crore

Kanguva, starring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani in the lead roles, failed to engage the audience. The mystical period action-drama directed by Siruthai Siva ended its global theatrical run by crashing under Rs 100 crore mark.

Kanguva ends theatrical run at Rs 96 crore; Emerges a disaster

Mounted on a heavy budget of Rs 350 crore (estimated), Kanguva ended up being an epic disaster at the box office. In its full run, the Tamil movie grossed over Rs 31 crore at the Kollywood box office. It collected Rs 15 crore in the Telugu states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Further, it raked over Rs 16 crore from the North India territories, of which Rs 12.50 crore came from the Hindi dubbed version, while a section of the audience preferred the original version. Kerala contributed a sum of Rs 5.50 crore, while the movie remained under the Rs 5 crore mark in Karnataka.

The final cume of Kanguva at the Indian box office ended at Rs 72.25 crore gross.

Besides its disappointing domestic run, the movie also failed to lure the audience overseas. The Suriya starrer could only add Rs 24 crore from the international markets in its entire run. The total worldwide gross box office collection of Kanguva is wrapping up at Rs 96.25 crore.

Kanguva faces major losses; Will there be a second instalment?

Bankrolled by Studio Green, Kanguva faced major losses due to its poor theatrical run. The movie opened to extremely negative word-of-mouth, which instantly impacted its business. It was panned all over for its weak storyline, cringe elements of the present era, no emotional depth, and the loud treatment of all the characters.

The movie was supposed to be a two-part story as per plans. But now, things are uncertain about Kanguva 2 since the first part didn't go well at the box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

