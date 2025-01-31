Box Office: Nicole Kidman's Babygirl emerges as A24's 10th highest grossing movie after breaking into USD 50 million global club

Nicole Kidman’s Babygirl, a bold and provocative erotic thriller, has made a notable impact at the global box office, becoming A24’s 10th highest-grossing film. Directed by Halina Reijn, the movie has earned a total of $50 million worldwide, with $22.6 million from international markets and $27.4 million from domestic sales. The success has solidified Babygirl as one of the studio’s standout films, following in the footsteps of recent top performers like Heretic, The Zone of Interest, Talk to Me, Civil War, and more.

Kidman plays a high-powered CEO who embarks on a life-altering affair with a much younger intern, portrayed by Harris Dickinson. The film explores themes of power, desire, and insecurities, delving into the complexities of a woman at the peak of her career who risks everything for passion. Kidman’s performance has been hailed as one of her most daring yet, and the film’s steamy narrative has sparked significant buzz.

Although Babygirl missed out on an Academy Award nomination, its box office performance speaks volumes about its widespread appeal. With its R-rated content, the film is a departure from A24’s usual fare, but it has found an eager audience drawn to its intense emotional and physical stakes.

Babygirl pushed the studio’s 2019 hit Uncut Gems out of the top 10 highest-grossing A24 films. If it shows more staying power, it could even outdo Hugh Grant's Heretic, which currently holds the 9th spot on the list with $52.2 million. To breach the top five milestone, however, the film will have to earn more than $79 million, as the studio’s 2017 offering Lady Bird stands at the No. 5 spot with $78.9 million.

Babygirl was made on a humble budget of $20 million and has thus earned 150% more than its production cost. Besides Kidman and Dickinson, the movie also features Sophie Wilde and Antonio Banderas.

Babygirl was released on December 25, 2024.