'It Did Make Me A Little...': Halina Reijn Reveals Real-Life Inspiration Behind Milk Scene In Babygirl

Halina Reijn, the writer and director of the erotic thriller Babygirl, revealed that one of the film’s most talked-about scenes was inspired by a personal experience.

In an interview with IndieWire, Reijn explained the backstory behind the moment when Samuel (Harris Dickinson) sends a glass of milk to his boss, Romy (Nicole Kidman), in a bar and orders her to drink it.

“The milk is, of course, an archetype. We’ve seen it in other movies,” Reijn shared. “It is a great symbol of animalistic sides of ourselves.”

The scene reflects her belief that the most erotic moments often lie in the power of suggestion and psychological dynamics rather than explicit acts.

Reijn explained that the milk scene in Babygirl was directly inspired by an unforgettable moment in her own life. She recounted an evening in Belgium when she had just finished a successful stage performance. Feeling elated, she decided to celebrate at a bar while her colleagues chose to head to bed.

At the bar, a younger Belgian actor, whom she described as famous but chose not to name, sent her a glass of milk. “I thought it was an incredible, hot thing to do, and so courageous, and so I wanted to reward him by drinking the whole thing, and I did,” Reijn said.

However, the moment had its downsides. “It did make me a little nauseated, to be honest with you, because it was cow milk. It was back in the day,” she admitted. Despite this, Reijn found the act itself to be strikingly bold and unforgettable.

For Reijn, the key to crafting eroticism lies in the psychological interplay rather than physical intimacy. She stated that her own experience informed the themes she wanted to explore in Babygirl.

She shared that when she was writing she did think that was one of the most arousing moments of her life. She said there wasn’t even touching.

Reijn added that to her, real, shocking sex is about what is in the mind. She added that it’s all suggestion and it’s all imagination. She said that real sex acts onscreen are quite boring, which is why they only have two short moments of that.

