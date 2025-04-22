Box Office: Pride & Prejudice re-release shines with USD 2.7M weekend; proves its appeal still endures

Joe Wright’s Pride & Prejudice is having a true fairytale moment at the box office 20 years after its original release. The beloved 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen’s popular novel of the same name made a remarkable return to theaters over the weekend, earning a stunning USD 2.7 million and landing at No. 8 on the domestic charts. Given today's streaming-heavy landscape, it’s a rare feat for a re-release.

As mentioned earlier, based on Austen’s timeless novel, the film starred Keira Knightley as the fiercely independent Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Macfadyen as the introvertedly smitten Mr. Darcy. Alongside them were Judi Dench, Donald Sutherland, Rosamund Pike, and a host of other revered stars. When it first hit cinemas, the movie became a critical and commercial success, grossing USD 120 million on a modest USD 28 million budget. It went on to earn four Oscar nominations and won several accolades, including a BAFTA for the filmmaker.

What’s noteworthy is how closely the re-release’s earnings so far mirror its original opening weekend’s total of USD 2.8 million. While ticket prices have certainly changed over the past two decades, this kind of box office performance for a re-released romance flick is rare and incredibly impressive.

The movie’s renewed success can be attributed to nostalgia and a collective craving for swoonworthy romance on the big screen today, when superhero entries and game adaptations take the majority of space. Fans who fell in love with the film years ago returned to the seats, while a new generation experienced its charm for the very first time, driven by insistent word of mouth. The film’s dreamy visuals, stirring score, and emotionally grounded performances continue to stir the same emotion they did in 2005.

It’s striking how Pride & Prejudice held its own against major competition. Despite popular alternatives like A Minecraft Movie, Sinners, and The King of Kings, it managed to break into the top 10. It even surpassed newer ventures like Snow White, which couldn’t crack the USD 2 million mark this weekend.

Fans choosing the theatrical experience for Pride & Prejudice, despite it being available on streaming, proves the enduring legacy of the film. For many, this re-release wasn’t just a trip to the movies, it was a return to a cherished time in their lives and a reminder for moviemakers that great love stories never go out of style.

