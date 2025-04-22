Box Office: A Minecraft Movie dips 48 percent but mines USD 40.5M in 5th-biggest April third weekend

After reigning atop the box office for two weekends, A Minecraft Movie experienced a 48 percent dip this weekend but still mined major numbers domestically. Despite the noticeable decline, the family-friendly fantasy adventure managed to earn a powerful USD 40.5 million in its third frame, making it the fifth-biggest third weekend ever for an April entry.

Advertisement

While updated Easter actuals came in slightly below early estimates, the film’s performance remained impressive, especially for a PG-rated video game adaptation. Minecraft has now amassed a domestic total of USD 343.8 million and is eyeing a US finish in the USD 440 million to USD 470 million range.

When it comes to third weekends in April, Minecraft now sits in elite company. The top five are led by Avengers: Endgame with a massive USD 63.3 million haul, followed by Avengers: Infinity War at USD 62.1 million, The Super Mario Bros. Movie with USD 50.9 million, The Jungle Book at USD 43.7 million, and now A Minecraft Movie with USD 40.5 million.

Directed by Jared Hess and based on Mojang Studios’ globally popular 2011 video game, the film follows four unlikely misfits getting transported into the sandbox realm of Minecraft. There, they must collaborate with an expert crafter named Steve to find their way back home. The cast includes Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen.

Advertisement

Though A Minecraft Movie received mixed reviews from critics, audiences have embraced its light-hearted tone, visual creativity, and family-friendly appeal. It premiered at London’s Empire Leicester Square on March 30, and Warner Bros. released it globally on April 4.

Minecraft’s road to the big screen wasn’t smooth. Originally announced in 2014, the film underwent several creative overhauls before Legendary Entertainment set everything straight in 2022. Visual effects for the venture were handled by industry giants Sony Pictures Imageworks, Weta FX, and Digital Domain, and Mark Mothersbaugh crafted the score. Both these elements are being praised by audiences.

Globally, A Minecraft Movie has so far earned USD 720 million, making it the second-highest-grossing film of 2025, following Chinese animation juggernaut Ne Zha 2. It is also the second-highest-grossing video game movie ever. A sequel is already in the works as Warner Bros. looks to build a franchise on the game’s enduring popularity and its ongoing theatrical success.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Box Office: Jason Momoa's A Minecraft crosses USD 700 million mark globally in 19 days; can it enter USD 1 billion club?