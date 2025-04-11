Box Office: Sinners set for 3400 theater release with rare 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating ahead of debut

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners is shaping up to be one of the most interesting theatrical releases of the second quarter of 2025. Scheduled to debut on April 18, the film will open wide across 3,400 North American theaters and already boasts a rare 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes from early critics’ screenings—an impressive feat for a niche-specific genre.

Written, produced, and directed by Coogler, Sinners marks his latest collaboration with Michael B. Jordan, who stars in a dual role as twin brothers Smoke and Stack. Set in 1930s America, the film follows the brothers as they return to their troubled hometown only to discover a far more sinister evil awaiting them. The film also features a strong supporting cast, including Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lindo, Jayme Lawson, and Wunmi Mosaku.

Unlike Coogler and Jordan’s previous team-ups—Creed and Black Panther—Sinners is not tied to any existing franchise or intellectual property. As an original horror thriller, it enters the market without the built-in fanbase that helped catapult their past films to blockbuster status. While Creed debuted at USD 29.6 million domestically and Black Panther soared at a USD 202 million opening, Sinners is expected to debut between USD 30 and USD 40 million, per early estimates.

The film’s high Rotten Tomatoes score could prove critical in building early momentum. Comparisons are already being drawn to 2018’s A Quiet Place, another original horror film that opened in April and raked in USD 50 million in its launch weekend before grossing USD 188 million domestically. However, Sinners’ R rating may limit its reach compared to the former PG-13-rated endeavor.

Recent R-rated horror offerings have seen varied outcomes. Evil Dead Rise opened at USD 24.5 million and ended with USD 67.7 million, while Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Us fared much better, earning USD 176 million and USD 175 million, respectively. If Sinners can capture a similar sense of relevance and mystery, it too could become a breakout hit.

While recent horror films like Nosferatu, Wolf Man, and The Monkey found limited mainstream success, Sinners is aiming for higher glory. With Coogler’s credible vision, Jordan’s star power, and early critical acclaim, it has the potential to transcend genre expectations and make a major impact at the box office.

