Box Office: Sonu Sood Hit Flop Movie List

Born in Punjab, Indian actor Sonu Sood has been a part of the Indian cinema for more than two decades. The pan-Indian actor has primarily worked in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi movies over the years. The Fateh star has also be a part of English and Chinese cinema.

Sonu Sood's Pan-Indian Filmography And More

Sonu Sood started his career with Tamil film, Kallazhagar in 1999. Sood has experimented with variety of roles and his antagonist character, Cheddi Singh from Salman Khan's 2010 movie, Dabangg is one of them. His other famous Hindi movies include Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Yuva, Jodhaa Akbar, Happy New Year, and others.

Sonu Sood's Movies & Their Box Office Verdicts

Movies Verdicts Languages Kallazhagar - Tamil Nenjinile Flop Tamil Hands Up! Flop Telugu Sandhitha Velai - Tamil Majunu - Tamil Shaheed-E-Azam Disaster Hindi Zindagi Khoobsurat Hai Disaster Hindi Raja Average Tamil Ammayilu Abbayilu - Telugu Kovilpatti Veeralakshmi - Tamil Kahan Ho Tum Disaster Hindi Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero Disaster Hindi Mission Mumbai Disaster Hindi Yuva Below Average Hindi Sheesha Disaster Hindi Chandramukhi Blockbuster Tamil Super Average Telugu Athadu Hit Telugu Aashiq Banaya Aapne Below Average Hindi Siskiyaan Disaster Hindi Divorce: Not Between Husband and Wife - Hindi Ashok Average Telugu Rockin' Meera - English Jodhaa Akbar Semi Hit Hindi Mr Medhavi Flop Telugu Singh Is Kinng Super Hit Hindi Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi Flop Hindi Arundhati All-Time Blockbuster Telugu Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge Flop Hindi Anjaneyulu Flop Telugu Bangaru Babu Flop Telugu Ek Niranjan Average Telugu City of Life - Multilingual Emirati film Dabangg Blockbuster Hindi Shakti Disaster Telugu Theenmaar Flop Telugu Bbuddah... Hoga Tera Baap Flop Hindi Kandireega Super Hit Telugu Dookudu All-Time Blockbuster Telugu Vishnuvardhana Super Hit Kannada Osthe Average Tamil Maximum Disaster Hindi Uu Kodathara? Ulikki Padathara? Flop Telugu Julai Blockbuster Telugu Shootout at Wadala Average Hindi Ramaiya Vastavaiya Flop Hindi Bhai Flop Telugu R... Rajkumar Average Hindi Entertainment Flop Hindi Aagadu Flop Telugu Happy New Year Super Hit Hindi Saagasam - Tamil Xuanzang - Chinese Devi Super Hit Tamil Abhinetri Below Average Telugu Tutak Tutak Tutiya Flop Hindi Kung Fu Yoga Blockbuster Chinese Paltan Disaster Hindi Simmba Blockbuster Hindi Kurukshetra Hit Kannada Devi 2 Flop Tamil Abhinetri 2 Flop Telugu Sita Disaster Telugu Alludu Adhurs Flop Telugu Acharya Disaster Telugu Samrat Prithviraj Disaster Hindi Thamilarasan - Tamil Sreemanta - Kannada

Sonu Sood Is Awaiting The Release Of Fateh

Sonu Sood is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Fateh. Also written and helmed by Sood himself, the action thriller will hit the screens on January 10, 2025. It is clashing with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's upcoming pan-Indian movie, Game Changer on the Sankranthi weekend.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

