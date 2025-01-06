Box Office: Sonu Sood Hit Flop Movie List

Ahead of Fateh's release, let's take a lookback at how Sonu Sood's movies have performed at the box office. Scroll down to go through his movies and their verdicts.

By Nisha Singh
Published on Jan 06, 2025  |  05:40 PM IST |  574
Picture courtesy: IMDB; Rajshri/YouTube

Born in Punjab, Indian actor Sonu Sood has been a part of the Indian cinema for more than two decades. The pan-Indian actor has primarily worked in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi movies over the years. The Fateh star has also be a part of English and Chinese cinema.

Sonu Sood's Pan-Indian Filmography And More

Sonu Sood started his career with Tamil film, Kallazhagar in 1999. Sood has experimented with variety of roles and his antagonist character, Cheddi Singh from Salman Khan's 2010 movie, Dabangg is one of them. His other famous Hindi movies include Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Yuva, Jodhaa Akbar, Happy New Year, and others.

Sonu Sood's Movies & Their Box Office Verdicts

Movies Verdicts Languages
Kallazhagar - Tamil
Nenjinile Flop Tamil
Hands Up! Flop Telugu
Sandhitha Velai - Tamil
Majunu - Tamil
Shaheed-E-Azam Disaster Hindi
Zindagi Khoobsurat Hai Disaster Hindi
Raja Average Tamil
Ammayilu Abbayilu - Telugu
Kovilpatti Veeralakshmi - Tamil
Kahan Ho Tum Disaster Hindi
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero Disaster Hindi
Mission Mumbai Disaster Hindi
Yuva Below Average Hindi
Sheesha Disaster Hindi
Chandramukhi Blockbuster Tamil
Super Average Telugu
Athadu Hit Telugu
Aashiq Banaya Aapne Below Average Hindi
Siskiyaan Disaster Hindi
Divorce: Not Between Husband and Wife - Hindi
Ashok Average Telugu
Rockin' Meera - English
Jodhaa Akbar Semi Hit Hindi
Mr Medhavi Flop Telugu
Singh Is Kinng Super Hit Hindi
Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi Flop Hindi
Arundhati All-Time Blockbuster Telugu
Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge Flop Hindi
Anjaneyulu Flop Telugu
Bangaru Babu Flop Telugu
Ek Niranjan Average Telugu
City of Life - Multilingual Emirati film
Dabangg Blockbuster Hindi
Shakti Disaster Telugu
Theenmaar Flop Telugu
Bbuddah... Hoga Tera Baap Flop Hindi
Kandireega Super Hit Telugu
Dookudu All-Time Blockbuster Telugu
Vishnuvardhana Super Hit Kannada
Osthe Average Tamil
Maximum Disaster Hindi
Uu Kodathara? Ulikki Padathara? Flop Telugu
Julai Blockbuster Telugu
Shootout at Wadala Average Hindi
Ramaiya Vastavaiya Flop Hindi
Bhai Flop Telugu
R... Rajkumar Average Hindi
Entertainment Flop Hindi
Aagadu Flop Telugu
Happy New Year Super Hit Hindi
Saagasam - Tamil
Xuanzang - Chinese
Devi Super Hit Tamil
Abhinetri Below Average Telugu
Tutak Tutak Tutiya Flop Hindi
Kung Fu Yoga Blockbuster Chinese
Paltan Disaster Hindi
Simmba Blockbuster Hindi
Kurukshetra Hit Kannada
Devi 2 Flop Tamil
Abhinetri 2 Flop Telugu
Sita Disaster Telugu
Alludu Adhurs Flop Telugu
Acharya Disaster Telugu
Samrat Prithviraj Disaster Hindi
Thamilarasan - Tamil
Sreemanta - Kannada

Sonu Sood Is Awaiting The Release Of Fateh

Sonu Sood is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Fateh. Also written and helmed by Sood himself, the action thriller will hit the screens on January 10, 2025. It is clashing with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's upcoming pan-Indian movie, Game Changer on the Sankranthi weekend.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Credits: Box Office India; Bolly Views
Latest Articles