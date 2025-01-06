Box Office: Sonu Sood Hit Flop Movie List
Ahead of Fateh's release, let's take a lookback at how Sonu Sood's movies have performed at the box office. Scroll down to go through his movies and their verdicts.
Born in Punjab, Indian actor Sonu Sood has been a part of the Indian cinema for more than two decades. The pan-Indian actor has primarily worked in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi movies over the years. The Fateh star has also be a part of English and Chinese cinema.
Sonu Sood's Pan-Indian Filmography And More
Sonu Sood started his career with Tamil film, Kallazhagar in 1999. Sood has experimented with variety of roles and his antagonist character, Cheddi Singh from Salman Khan's 2010 movie, Dabangg is one of them. His other famous Hindi movies include Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Yuva, Jodhaa Akbar, Happy New Year, and others.
Sonu Sood's Movies & Their Box Office Verdicts
|Movies
|Verdicts
|Languages
|Kallazhagar
|-
|Tamil
|Nenjinile
|Flop
|Tamil
|Hands Up!
|Flop
|Telugu
|Sandhitha Velai
|-
|Tamil
|Majunu
|-
|Tamil
|Shaheed-E-Azam
|Disaster
|Hindi
|Zindagi Khoobsurat Hai
|Disaster
|Hindi
|Raja
|Average
|Tamil
|Ammayilu Abbayilu
|-
|Telugu
|Kovilpatti Veeralakshmi
|-
|Tamil
|Kahan Ho Tum
|Disaster
|Hindi
|Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero
|Disaster
|Hindi
|Mission Mumbai
|Disaster
|Hindi
|Yuva
|Below Average
|Hindi
|Sheesha
|Disaster
|Hindi
|Chandramukhi
|Blockbuster
|Tamil
|Super
|Average
|Telugu
|Athadu
|Hit
|Telugu
|Aashiq Banaya Aapne
|Below Average
|Hindi
|Siskiyaan
|Disaster
|Hindi
|Divorce: Not Between Husband and Wife
|-
|Hindi
|Ashok
|Average
|Telugu
|Rockin' Meera
|-
|English
|Jodhaa Akbar
|Semi Hit
|Hindi
|Mr Medhavi
|Flop
|Telugu
|Singh Is Kinng
|Super Hit
|Hindi
|Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi
|Flop
|Hindi
|Arundhati
|All-Time Blockbuster
|Telugu
|Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge
|Flop
|Hindi
|Anjaneyulu
|Flop
|Telugu
|Bangaru Babu
|Flop
|Telugu
|Ek Niranjan
|Average
|Telugu
|City of Life
|-
|Multilingual Emirati film
|Dabangg
|Blockbuster
|Hindi
|Shakti
|Disaster
|Telugu
|Theenmaar
|Flop
|Telugu
|Bbuddah... Hoga Tera Baap
|Flop
|Hindi
|Kandireega
|Super Hit
|Telugu
|Dookudu
|All-Time Blockbuster
|Telugu
|Vishnuvardhana
|Super Hit
|Kannada
|Osthe
|Average
|Tamil
|Maximum
|Disaster
|Hindi
|Uu Kodathara? Ulikki Padathara?
|Flop
|Telugu
|Julai
|Blockbuster
|Telugu
|Shootout at Wadala
|Average
|Hindi
|Ramaiya Vastavaiya
|Flop
|Hindi
|Bhai
|Flop
|Telugu
|R... Rajkumar
|Average
|Hindi
|Entertainment
|Flop
|Hindi
|Aagadu
|Flop
|Telugu
|Happy New Year
|Super Hit
|Hindi
|Saagasam
|-
|Tamil
|Xuanzang
|-
|Chinese
|Devi
|Super Hit
|Tamil
|Abhinetri
|Below Average
|Telugu
|Tutak Tutak Tutiya
|Flop
|Hindi
|Kung Fu Yoga
|Blockbuster
|Chinese
|Paltan
|Disaster
|Hindi
|Simmba
|Blockbuster
|Hindi
|Kurukshetra
|Hit
|Kannada
|Devi 2
|Flop
|Tamil
|Abhinetri 2
|Flop
|Telugu
|Sita
|Disaster
|Telugu
|Alludu Adhurs
|Flop
|Telugu
|Acharya
|Disaster
|Telugu
|Samrat Prithviraj
|Disaster
|Hindi
|Thamilarasan
|-
|Tamil
|Sreemanta
|-
|Kannada
Sonu Sood Is Awaiting The Release Of Fateh
Sonu Sood is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Fateh. Also written and helmed by Sood himself, the action thriller will hit the screens on January 10, 2025. It is clashing with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's upcoming pan-Indian movie, Game Changer on the Sankranthi weekend.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
