Explore All Entertainment Categories

Paul Mescal Admits Lying About Driving Skills to Land Connell Role in Normal People, Filmed on Provisional License

Bazooka Release Date: Mammootty and Gautham Vasudev Menon’s actioner to hit the theaters on THIS date

Box Office: From YJHD to Tummbad; Biggest Hindi re-releases

Sofia Vergara Jokes 'I Don’t Want to Go' as She Enjoys Parisian New Year’s Vacation with Family and Friends

Ariana Grande Recalls Meeting Her Idol Imogen Heap for the First Time: 'I Thought I Was Being Catfished'

Ajith Kumar flexes his suave salt and pepper look in formals poses for rare family photo on daughter Anoushka’s birthday

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja slams nepotism in Bollywood, claims opportunities rotates only among group of star kids: ‘Ek hi actor ko…’

Liam Payne’s Death: Argentinian Waiter Gets Arrested In Connection With Alleged Drug Supply

Samantha Ruth Prabhu sets her mood for 2025; here's what she is planning to do in the new year