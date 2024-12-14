Box Office: John Abraham Hit Flop Movie List
John Abraham, who was last seen in Vedaa earlier this year, has worked in movies like Dostana, Housefull, Dhoom, and more. Here are the box office verdicts of his theatrical films.
Bollywood actor John Abraham, who started his career with Jism in 2003, has appeared in several action and comedy films in his career. John was recently seen in Vedaa in August 2024 which clashed with Khel Khel Mein and Stree 2 at the box office. Let's take a look at his filmography.
John Abraham's Hits & Flops In Hindi Cinema
John Abraham's career includes successful movies like Jism, Dhoom, Garam Masala, New York, Housefull 2 and others. His flop movies are Saaya, Paap, Karam, Zinda, and more. He has had one blockbuster film, Pathaan.
DHOOM
Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra, Dhoom hit the screens in 2004. It featured John Abraham as a villain, Kabir and his character became quite popular during its release. It was a super-hit.
GARAM MASALA
Directed by Priyadarshan, Garam Masala starred Akshay Kumar and John Abraham as leads. Akshay played Mac and John was cast as Mac's friend, Shyam. The 2005 comedy film has gained a cult status in Bollywood. It emerged as a hit.
HOUSEFULL 2
Housefull 2, the second installment of Housefull franchise, featured John Abraham as second lead, Max. He was cast alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shreyas Talpade. It secured a superhit tag.
PATHAAN
Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Pathaan was released in 2023. The action thriller film featured John Abraham as the main antagonist as Jim. It emerged as an all-time blockbuster.
Verdicts Of John Abraham's Movies Over The Years
|Movies
|Verdict
|Jism
|Hit
|Saaya
|Flop
|Paap
|Flop
|Aetbaar
|Disaster
|Lakeer
|Disaster
|Dhoom
|Super Hit
|Madhoshi
|Disaster
|Elaan
|Disaster
|Karam
|Flop
|Kaal
|Average
|Viruddh
|Below Average
|Water
|Disaster
|Garam Masala
|Hit
|Zinda
|Flop
|Taxi No. 9211
|Semi Hit
|Baabul
|Flop
|Kabul Express
|Flop
|Salaam-e-Ishq
|Disaster
|No Smoking
|Disaster
|Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal
|Flop
|Dostana
|Average
|New York
|Hit
|Aashayein
|Disaster
|Jhootha Hi Sahi
|Disaster
|7 Khoon Maaf
|Flop
|Force
|Flop
|Desi Boyz
|Flop
|Housefull 2
|Super Hit
|Race 2
|Semi Hit
|I Me Aur Main
|Flop
|Shootout at Wadala
|Average
|Madras Cafe
|Average
|Welcome Back
|Semi Hit
|Rocky Handsome
|Flop
|Dishoom
|Average
|Force 2
|Flop
|Parmanu
|Semi Hit
|Satyameva Jayate
|Hit
|Romeo Akbar Walter
|Flop
|Batla House
|Hit
|Pagalpanti
|Disaster
|Mumbai Saga
|Disaster
|Satyameva Jayate 2
|Disaster
|Attack
|Disaster
|Ek Villain Returns
|Below Average
|Pathaan
|All-Time Blockbuster
|Vedaa
|Disaster
Which of the aforementioned movies is your favorite?
