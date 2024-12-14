Box Office: John Abraham Hit Flop Movie List

John Abraham, who was last seen in Vedaa earlier this year, has worked in movies like Dostana, Housefull, Dhoom, and more. Here are the box office verdicts of his theatrical films.

Bollywood actor John Abraham, who started his career with Jism in 2003, has appeared in several action and comedy films in his career. John was recently seen in Vedaa in August 2024 which clashed with Khel Khel Mein and Stree 2 at the box office. Let's take a look at his filmography.

John Abraham's Hits & Flops In Hindi Cinema

John Abraham's career includes successful movies like Jism, Dhoom, Garam Masala, New York, Housefull 2 and others. His flop movies are Saaya, Paap, Karam, Zinda, and more. He has had one blockbuster film, Pathaan.

DHOOM

Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra, Dhoom hit the screens in 2004. It featured John Abraham as a villain, Kabir and his character became quite popular during its release. It was a super-hit.

GARAM MASALA

Directed by Priyadarshan, Garam Masala starred Akshay Kumar and John Abraham as leads. Akshay played Mac and John was cast as Mac's friend, Shyam. The 2005 comedy film has gained a cult status in Bollywood. It emerged as a hit.

HOUSEFULL 2

Housefull 2, the second installment of Housefull franchise, featured John Abraham as second lead, Max. He was cast alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shreyas Talpade. It secured a superhit tag.

PATHAAN

Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Pathaan was released in 2023. The action thriller film featured John Abraham as the main antagonist as Jim. It emerged as an all-time blockbuster.

Verdicts Of John Abraham's Movies Over The Years

Movies Verdict
Jism Hit
Saaya Flop
Paap Flop
Aetbaar Disaster
Lakeer Disaster
Dhoom Super Hit
Madhoshi Disaster
Elaan Disaster
Karam Flop
Kaal Average
Viruddh Below Average
Water Disaster
Garam Masala Hit
Zinda Flop
Taxi No. 9211 Semi Hit
Baabul Flop
Kabul Express Flop
Salaam-e-Ishq Disaster
No Smoking Disaster
Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal Flop
Dostana Average
New York Hit
Aashayein Disaster
Jhootha Hi Sahi Disaster
7 Khoon Maaf Flop
Force Flop
Desi Boyz Flop
Housefull 2 Super Hit
Race 2 Semi Hit
I Me Aur Main Flop
Shootout at Wadala Average
Madras Cafe Average
Welcome Back Semi Hit
Rocky Handsome Flop
Dishoom Average
Force 2 Flop
Parmanu Semi Hit
Satyameva Jayate Hit
Romeo Akbar Walter Flop
Batla House Hit
Pagalpanti Disaster
Mumbai Saga Disaster
Satyameva Jayate 2 Disaster
Attack Disaster
Ek Villain Returns Below Average
Pathaan  All-Time Blockbuster 
Vedaa Disaster

Which of the aforementioned movies is your favorite?

Credits: Box Office India/Pinkvilla
