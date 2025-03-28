Box Office: Tracking I Know What You Did Last Summer's franchise earnings as new installment arrives this July

The latest installment of I Know What You Did Last Summer is set to horrify fans on July 19 at the peak of the sunny season. Sony dropped the first official poster for the third entry in the beloved series recently. Hence, we are taking a stroll down memory lane and recalling how the 1997 and 1998 horror classics did at the box office. It’ll help us gauge the theatrical projections for the upcoming title.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and more. It was directed by Jim Gillespie from a screenplay by Kevin Williamson. Made on a humble USD 17 million budget, the film grossed USD 125 million worldwide, raking in USD 72 million from the domestic market and USD 53 million from international territories.

Loosely based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, the film centers on four teenage friends who are stalked by a hook-wielding killer one year after covering up a car accident in which they supposedly killed a man.

The film was followed by a 1998 sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. Helmed this time by Danny Cannon and written by Trey Callaway, it marked the return of Hewitt, who is now being pursued by the killer in the Bahamas.

On a USD 24 million budget, the film made a dignified USD 84 million, with USD 40 million coming from the home market alone.

I Know What You Did Last Summer was revived after the massive success of Paramount’s Scream recently. Here’s how the plot of the upcoming film reads:

“When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. A year later, their past comes back to haunt them, and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: Someone knows what they did last summer… and is hell-bent on revenge. As the friends are stalked one by one, they discover this has happened before and turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.”

Fan favorites Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are confirmed to return and reprise their roles after nearly three decades. They will be joined by a stacked cast of rising stars, including Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon, Billy Campbell, Austin Nichols, Lola Tung, and Nicholas Alexander Chavez.

I Know What You Did Last Summer arrives on July 19. Are we ready to relive the ‘90s nostalgia?