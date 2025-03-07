The Summer I Turned Pretty to Conclude With Season 3; Find Out When Prime Video Series’ Final Season Airs

The Summer I Turned Pretty is headed for one last hurrah with Season 3! Amazon Prime Video announced that the upcoming third season will bring the hit series to its conclusion. The romance drama revolves around a love triangle between one girl and two brothers.

The story explores themes of first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer, as per the synopsis. On Friday, March 7, the streamer made the surprising announcement and teased a July 2025 release window for the 11-episode final season.

The move was expected but surprising nonetheless. Given that the series is adapted from Jenny Han’s eponymous book trilogy, there was no point in dragging out the storyline. The show premiered in 2022, with the follow-up season released the next year.

The multigenerational drama also covers crucial sub-themes, such as the relationship between mothers and their children and the enduring power of strong female friendships. The coming-of-age series is a lighthearted romance with touches of emotionally intuitive themes.

Lola Tung leads the ensemble cast, which includes Jackie Chung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, and others.

Han, the author of the original book series, serves as co-showrunner alongside Sarah Kucserka. They are also executive producers, along with Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen.

This isn’t the first time Han’s work has been adapted for the screen. She also wrote the original trilogy that inspired the hit Netflix film franchise To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. The beloved film series became the foundation for its hit spin-off series, XO, Kitty.

The spin-off follows Lara Jean Song Covey’s (Lana Condor) sister, Kitty, as she navigates her teenage years while studying in Korea. Han serves as an executive producer on the show.