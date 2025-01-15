Box Office: Victory Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi deliver HATTRICK successes with Fun And Frustration, F3 and Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is among the latest releases which entered the Indian box office. Released on the occasion of Makar Sankranthi (January 14), the family entertainer stars pan-Indian celebrated actor Venkatesh in the lead role. The Telugu movie, helmed by Anil Ravipudi, co-stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh as the female leads.

Venkatesh And Anil Ravipudi's Hattrick Success After Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Produced by Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Sankranthiki Vasthunam marks the third movie of Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi. They first collaborated in the Fun and Frustration series including F2: Fun and Frustration and F3: Fun and Frustration. While F2 hit the screens in 2019, F3 was released in 2022.

Going by the impressive theatrical run of the latest film, Sankranthiki Vasthunam and their previous successful collaborations, F2 and F3, it is safe to say that that the actor-director duo has delivered hattrick at the box office.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam To Gross Over Rs 200 Crore Worldwide; Biggest Hit Of Sankranthi 2025

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is heading towards becoming a blockbuster at the box office. As per estimates, the final gross collections of Venkatesh-starrer is expected to be in the range of Rs 200 crore to Rs 250 crore in global markets.

The action comedy will easily be the highest grossing film for both Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi. Presented by Dil Raju, it has emerged as the biggest hit of Sankranthi 2025 by a margin.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is facing competition with Daaku Maharaaj and Game Changer in Telugu markets.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam In Theaters

Sankranthiki Vasthunam plays at a theatre near you now.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

