EXCLUSIVE: Dil Raju to remake Venkatesh and Varun Tej’s F2 in Hindi; Anil Ravipudi to direct

In 2019, Venkatesh and Varun Tej teamed up with Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada on F2: Fun and Frustration – a comedy that went ahead to become a blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Dil Raju, got a sequel in 2022 titled F3 and was again a success story. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Dil Raju is gearing up to remake F2: Fun and Frustration in Hindi. According to sources close to the development, the Hindi remake will be directed by Anil Ravipudi, who also made the original film.

Dil Raju gears up for F2 in Hindi

“Dil Raju is keen to make this madcap comic entertainer in Hindi with two actors from different generations. He believes that the subject of F2 has the potential to entertain audiences across industries and is looking to make a formal announcement soon. Much like the Telugu film, the Hindi rendition will also feature two top actors from different generations,” revealed a source close to the development.

Anil Ravipudi to direct F2 in Hindi as well

The source further added that the talks are already on with a young actor from Hindi belts, however, things are yet to come on paper. The plot of F2 follows two men – Venky and Varun - who try to control their dominating wives after getting married. “It’s a comedy on extra-marital affairs, very much in the space of a lot of comedies made by David Dhawan and Anees Bazmee,” the source added. F2 will mark the Hindi Film debut of Anil Ravipudi, who is known for delivering hit films like F2, Raja: The Great, Pataas, Supreme, and Sarileru Neekevvaru among others.

Dil Raju is among the leading producers of Telugu Film Industry and his next among the Pan Indian Films is the Shankar-directed Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. The film is presently in the last leg of production and is expected to hit the big screen in 2024. Dil Raju is also in talks with Shahid Kapoor for a film. His last in Hindi was the Rajkummar Rao-directed HIT: The First Case. The filmmaker is committed to making a film in collaboration with Ajay Devgn Films too. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

