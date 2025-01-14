Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT Release: Where to watch Venkatesh Daggubati starrer online post theatrical run
Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, has already locked its OTT partner. Read on to know where to stream the film after its theatrical run.
Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Pongal on January 14. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film has been receiving positive responses from viewers since its release. While fans have been eagerly awaiting this movie, reports suggest that the makers have finalized a deal with a prominent OTT platform.
Where to watch Sankranthiki Vasthunam
According to a report by India Times, Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunnam will stream on ZEE5 after completing its theatrical run. More details about its release date are still under wraps by the makers.
Official trailer and plot of Sankranthiki Vasthunam
The storyline revolves around YD Raju, who enjoys a peaceful life with his wife, Bhagyalakshmi (played by Aishwarya Rajesh). However, their tranquility is disrupted when Raju's ex-girlfriend, Meenakshi (Meenakshi Chaudhary), re-enters his life seeking his help with a high-profile kidnapping case. As the investigation unfolds, Bhagyalakshmi becomes suspicious of her husband's interactions with Meenakshi and insists on joining them to keep an eye on him.
What follows is a rollercoaster of comedic missteps and unexpected turns. The trio must tackle not just the challenges of solving the case but also the dynamics of their relationships.
Cast and crew of Sankranthiki Vasthunam
Sankranthiki Vasthunnam boasts an impressive cast led by Venkatesh Daggubati as YD Raju, a retired IPS officer, alongside Aishwarya Rajesh as Bhagyalakshmi, his wife, and Meenakshi Chaudhary as Meenakshi, Raju's ex-girlfriend. The film also features Upendra Limaye as George Antony, with Naresh, Sai Kumar, VTV Ganesh, Srinivas Avasarala, and Rajendra Prasad in supporting roles.
Directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie’s music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.
If you have watched Sankranthiki Vasthunam in theaters, then do not forget to share your review with us in the comments below.
