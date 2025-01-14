Box Office: Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam set to emerge undisputed Sankranthi 2025 winner
Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sankranthiki Vasthunam arrived in theaters on January 14, 2025, coinciding with Makar Sankranthi festival. Headlined by Daggubati Venkatesh, the new Telugu release also features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh in crucial roles. Backed by Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Sankranthiki Vasthunam is touted as a light-hearted family entertainer.
Sankranthiki Vasthunam Witnesses Excellent Opening; Receives Positive Word-Of-Mouth
Presented by Dil Raju, Sankranthiki Vasthunam had an outstanding opening on the first day of its release in Telugu markets. Venkatesh-starrer also garnered strong word-of-mouth from the audience who flocked to theaters on its opening day. The Telugu entertainer is expected to receive great footfalls in the Sankranthi weekend, especially with families stepping into cinemas.
Going by its excellent opening, positive reviews, and lower distribution rights, Anil Ravipudi's latest directorial is expected to emerge as a festive winner on Sankranthi 2025.
Sankranthiki Vasthunam Locks Horns With Daaku Maharaaj And Game Changer
Sankranthiki Vasthunam is competing with its rival releases, Daaku Maharaaj and Game Changer in Tollywood. Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer hit the screens on January 12, 2025. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's political action thriller was released on January 10. While Daaku Maharaaj is scoring well at the box office, Game Changer is struggling to perform and will soon emerge as a huge disaster.
Sankranthiki Vasthunam marks the third collaboration of actor Venkatesh and director Anil Ravipudi. They previously worked togther in movies like F2: Fun and Frustration and F3: Fun and Frustration. While F2 was a 2019 release, F3 arrived in theaters in 2022.
Sankranthi Vasthunam In Theaters
