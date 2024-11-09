EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn gives updates on Son of Sardaar 2, Dhamaal 4, and Unsung Warrior franchise

Ajay Devgn recently impressed the audience with his role in Singham Again, the latest installment in the Cop Universe created by Rohit Shetty. The actor is gearing up for an exciting lineup of projects which include multiple franchise films. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ajay gave updates on Son of Sardaar 2, Dhamaal 4, and the Unsung Warrior franchise.

In the recent episode of Pinkvilla’s Masterclass, Ajay Devgn shared developments about some of his upcoming projects. A fan asked the actor if he had any plans to make films in the Unsung Warrior franchise since the 2020 movie Tanhaji was immensely loved by the audience.

In response, Ajay stated, “Yes, we are working on something.” Talking about the action comedy Son of Sardaar 2, he shared that he has been shooting for the film. Ajay mentioned that they have almost finished the movie.

Remarking on the audience’s excitement for the franchise films, Ajay said, “Because they know that they’ve had a great experience so they won't mind having another one.”

Ajay was also questioned if he was doing Dhamaal 4 after being loved in the jungle adventure comedy Total Dhamaal. The actor confirmed that he was a part of it by saying, “Yes.”

In 2023, Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that the 2012 Son of Sardaar was getting a sequel. A source close to the development said, “Ajay Devgn has been planning to turn Son of Sardaar into a franchise ever since the first part was released over a decade ago. He discussed a number of ideas in the past to take the story of Jassi Singh Randhwa forward, but none of them were up to par. Ajay and his team have finally zeroed in on the plot apt for the sequel and will soon officially announce the project.”

In 2024, Pinkvilla brought an exclusive update on Dhamaal 4. We revealed that the Indra Kumar directorial will get back the entire cast of Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi.

