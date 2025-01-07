Box Office: Which will Hindi movie industry's next HIT be; Fateh, Azaad, Emergency, Sky Force or Deva?

Amid the ongoing theatrical runs of 2024 movies and the trend of re-releases, Indian cinema is all set to open the curtains for the much-awaited films. January 2025 will be flooded with several movies while leaving it on the audience to decide the film they want to book the tickets for. In Hindi markets, movies like Fateh, Azaad, Emergency, Sky Force, and Deva are lined up for their respective releases this month.

Five Upcoming Hindi Releases In January 2025: Who Will Win The Race?

1. FATEH- January 10

Written and directed by Sonu Sood, Fateh will arrive in theaters on January 10, 2025. Sonu Sood-starrer will lock horns with the Hindi dubbed version of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's highly anticipated Telugu film, Game Changer at the box office. Fateh features Sonu Sood in the titular role, Fateh, a former special operations officer. Jacqueline Fernandez is cast as female lead, Khushi who is an ethical hacker. It is expected to be the lowest grossing film on the Sankranthi weekend.

2. AZAAD: January 17

Starring debutantes Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, Azaad is scheduled to be released on January 17, 2025. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the upcoming film also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role alongside Diana Penty. Going by the teaser, Kapoor's directorial looks promising, however, its box office performance may get affected with its rival release, Emergency.

3. EMERGENCY: January 17

Advertisement

Directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency will also be released on January 17. Starring Kangana as India's late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the much-awaited biographical action drama film has generated strong anticipation among cinephiles. The makers recently released its second trailer on YouTube while boosting its hype ahead of its release.

4. SKY FORCE: January 24

Starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, Sky Force will arrive in theaters on January 24, 2025, ahead of Republic Day. Veer Pahariya is making his acting debut with the film. Also featuring Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, the historical war film is co-directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. Based on the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war, it will showcase India's retaliation on the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan.

5. DEVA: January 31

Headlined by Shahid Kapoor, Deva is one of the highly-awaited movies to be released this month. Also starring Pooja Hegde, the action thriller will hit the screens on January 31. Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, it features Shahid in a cop avatar and Pooja is cast as his love interest. The makers recently unveiled the teaser on YouTube and managed to create a hype among Shahid's fans.

Advertisement

Which film are you most excited about?

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor shares BTS moments with Deva director Rosshan Andrrews as he sends good wishes on his birthday