Game Changer witnessed another significant drop in collections on Sunday, adding Rs. 17.50 crore approx to its total at the Indian box office. With that, the weekend ended up just over Rs. 100 crore. The film has grossed another USD 3 million (Rs. 25 crore) overseas, for a global weekend of just over Rs. 125 crore.

It is essentially “game over” for the film as collections have plummeted to alarmingly low levels. In the Telugu states, the film managed only Rs. 6.50 crore on Sunday—likely the second-lowest Sunday figure for a major Telugu release in recent memory. The only film worse is Bhola Shankar, which was already a write-off before release, opening to Rs. 16 crore on its first day and dropping to Rs. 5.50 crore on Sunday. Here, the starting point was nearly 3 times higher at Rs. 42 crore but crashed to a similar level on the third day.

It was thought that the Sankranti holidays would carry the film over Rs. 100 crore mark in the Telugu states but that is now an impossible task, with a likely closing of Rs. 75-80 crore for the film in the twin states.

Elsewhere in South India, the film saw a similar trajectory, with collections falling over the weekend despite an ordinary start. Meanwhile, the Hindi version remained flat over the weekend, contributing nearly half of Sunday’s business. However, the less said about that, the better, because how these numbers are coming is an open secret.

Advertisement

The Box Office Collections of Game Changer are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 60.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 20.50 cr. Ceded Rs. 11.25 cr. Andhra Rs. 28.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 7.25 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 5.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 0.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 26.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 100.50 cr. United States USD 1,625,000 Canada USD 140,000 Australia - NZ USD 215,000 Middle East USD 400,000 United Kingdom USD 300,000 Rest of World USD 250,000 OVERSEAS USD 2,930,000

(Rs. 25.00 cr.) WORLDWIDE Rs. 125.50 cr.

ALSO READ: Top Highest First Day Grossers in APTS: Ram Charan's Game Changer Seventh