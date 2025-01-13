Game Changer vs Devara 1st Weekend Hindi Box Office Comparison: Here's how Ram Charan's political-drama has competed with Jr NTR's sea-actioner

Game Changer is the latest addition to the movies which are currently running at the box office. Starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the Telugu movie clashed with Fateh in the Hindi markets. Helmed by S Shankar, the film failed to meet expectations in the first weekend of its release. Let's compare the box office performance of Game Changer with the 2024 Telugu film, Devara: Part 1.

Game Changer vs Devara Part 1: Hindi Box Office Performances In First Weekend

Released on January 10, 2025, Game Changer opened to mix word-of-mouth and recorded an average performance in the first weekend at the box office. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer opened to Rs 7 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 6.65 crore on Saturday and Rs 7 crore on Sunday. The opening weekend collection of S Shankar's directorial stood at Rs 20.65 crore net in Hindi markets.

On the other hand, Devara: Part 1 witnessed better trend and opening than Game Changer during its release on September 27 last year. Headlined by Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, the 2024 Telugu film earned Rs 7.75 crore on its opening day. It fetched Rs 8.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 10.25 crore on Sunday, bringing its cume first weekend earnings to Rs 26.5 crore net.

Unlike Game Changer, Devara didn't have much external support in terms of ticket buyings. Koratala Siva's directorial had a good business in Hindi markets while the political action thriller is heading for a sorry fate.

Advertisement

Here's How Much Both Movies Collected In First Weekend

Days Game Changer Devara: Part 1 Friday Rs 7 crore Rs 7.5 crore Saturday Rs 6.65 crore Rs 8.75 crore Sunday Rs 7 crore Rs 10.25 crore Total Rs 20.65 crore Rs 26.5 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Game Changer Box Office Collections: Ram Charan and Shankar film underwhelms on first day in India