Box Office: With the official announcement of RAMAYANA, let's look at how films based on the epic saga have performed theatrically

Mark your calendars as the release dates of Nitesh Tiwari's two-part epic saga, Ramayana have been finally announced. The highly-anticipated film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in the lead role. It will feature South star Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and KGF actor Yash as demon king Ravana. Sunny Deol is going to reprise Hanuman. Part 1 and Part 2 of Ramayana will hit the screens on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027 respectively.

Let's Have A Look At Films Based on Ramayana

Before Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, many other filmmakers released their versions of the epic tale, over the years. The films include Singham Again, Adipurush, RRR, Ram Setu, Raavan, and Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, among others.

SINGHAM AGAIN

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is set against the narrative of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Ajay Devgn plays the role of DCP Bajirao Singham and Kareena Kapoor Khan is cast as his wife, Avni Kamat who gets kidnapped. Their characters take inspiration from Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. Arjun Kapoor as Danger Lanka plays Ravana-like antagonist in the movie. The movie had a huge opening day and opening weekend but the mixed word of mouth is visible in its trending. It should still get to a respectable final number.

ADIPURUSH

Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, Adipurush was released in 2023. Om Raut's directorial drew inspiration from the epic tale, Ramayana. Prabhas played the role of Raghava and Kriti was cast as Janaki in the film. Sunny Singh played Prabhas' on-screen younger brother, Shesh. Saif Ali Khan was cast as Lankesh. The movie had a global opening day of Rs 103 crore gross including premieres. The film was panned by critics and audiences alilke. It ended its run grossing a poor Rs 353.50 crore.

RRR

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2022. South star Ram Charan played the role of Rama Raju who resembled Lord Rama. Alia Bhatt as Rama Raju's fiance Sita reminded the audience of Goddess Sita. Jr NTR's character Komaram Bheem was influenced by Lord Hanuman in terms of physicality.

RAM SETU

Starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ram Setu explores the origins of Ram Setu, the 48-km-long ancient bridge connecting India to Srilanka. Akshay played the role of an ASI archaeologist who discovers the nature of the bridge. Ram Setu was a theatrical disaster but still it managed to do more business than its Diwali co-release Thank God.

RAAVAN

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Raavan depicted the story of Ramayana from the perspective of the demon king, Raavan. Abhishek Bachchan played the role of Beera Munda, a Naxalite and Aishwarya Rai was cast as Ragini Sharma aka Mahua. Their characters drew inspiration from Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. The movie was a bilingual. While the Hindi version was an outright flop, it was a success in the Tamil version.

RAMAYANA: THE LEGEND OF PRINCE RAMA

Co-produced by Japan and India, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama was released on October 18, 2024. Based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, the 1993 film remains one of the best memories from our childhood days. What's interesting is that it never released in theatres in India. It was banned by the government, then. It was recently announced that Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama would hit Indian theatres but the release has been postponed indefinitely.

Movie Worldwide Gross Collections Verdict Singham Again Rs 210 crore plus in 5 days Under preview Adipurush Rs 353.50 crore Flop RRR Rs. 1260 crore Super-Hit Ram Setu Rs 95 crore Disaster Raavan Rs 50 crore* Below Average Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama N/A N/A

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

