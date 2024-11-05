Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 First Tuesday Box Office Trends: Ajay Devgn led cop-actioner & Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy look to net Rs 13 crore on day 5

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had a record-breaking cumulative Diwali weekend as they entered Rs 100 crore club in India. While Ajay Devgn-starrer minted Rs. 111 crore net in three days, Kartik Aaryan's film earned approximately Rs. 100 crore net during the weekend. Both movies collected around Rs 17 crore on the first Monday. While it is a very impressive result for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, it is a good result for Singham Again.

Singham Again And Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 To Mint Rs 13 Crore On 1st Tuesday After An Explosive Weekend

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are expected to net Rs 13 crore on their fifth day.

Rohit Shetty's directorial venture opened to Rs 40.25 crore net on Friday, coinciding with Diwali. On Day 2 (Saturday), it minted Rs 38.25 crore net. On Day 3, Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor's film collected Rs 32.50 crore net. On its first Monday, i.e. Day 4, the action movie held well and added Rs 17 crore to its earnings. With an approximate of Rs 13 crore on day 5, the 5 day cume of the movie will stand at Rs 141 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 minted Rs 33.25 crore net on its opening day. On Day 2 and Day 3, Kartik Aaryan-starrer collected Rs 34.75 crore net and Rs 32 crore net respectively. Anees Bazmee's directorial earned a very good Rs 17 crore on its first Monday. With a Rs 13 crore expected on day 5, the horror-comedy will be sitting at a pretty Rs 130 crore after 5 days.

Delving More Into Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Box Office Responses

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a hit due to controlled costs and good hold. The hold it sees over the next few days will determine whether it can be a superhit or not. Made on a big budget, Singham Again has work to do. Still, the Monday hold is quite relieving as worst could have happened based on the overall response.

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In Theatres

