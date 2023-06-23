Adipurush box office collections: Prabhas film dropped heavily on weekdays, Collects Rs. 315 crores worldwide in first week

Adipurush wrapped up its first week by continuing its downward trend, but hey, on the brighter side, this time the drop was less than 30 per cent. The Prabhas starrer collected Rs. 7 crores approx on Thursday, bringing its first week collections at the Indian box office to Rs. 269 crores.

The first week total isn’t bad per se but the trend is BAD. In fact, it could end up being the worst box office trend for a major film in the Hindi belt. The lack of significant competition in the second week might allow the film to retain a substantial number of screenings and possibly gather some additional collections. However, had there been a major release this week, it is highly likely that Adipurush would have been swiftly replaced and forced to conclude its theatrical run at most cinemas within just one week

The Telugu version of the film has performed relatively better, which could be due to the fact that the star power of Prabhas is driving the collection while in the Hindi belt, the Ramayana factor was a bigger driver. With backlash from the religious crowd on Ramayana's portrayal, the film essentially lost its appeal in the region. In Telugu states, the trend of Adipurush isn’t too different from Saaho, another film featuring Prabhas that received a mixed reception. The collections on the last three weekdays in the Telugu states mirrored those of Saaho, while in the Hindi belt, Adipurush has simply crashed with Thursday being 30 per cent of Saaho.

The box office collections of Adipurush at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday: Rs. 86 crores

Saturday: Rs. 66.50 crores

Sunday: Rs. 68 crores

Monday: Rs. 19.50 crores

Tuesday: Rs. 13.25 crores

Wednesday: Rs. 8.75 crores

Thursday: Rs. 7 crores

Total: Rs. 269 crores

Adipurush earned another $5.60 million (Rs. 46 crores) overseas during its first week, contributing to a total worldwide gross of Rs. 315 crores. Here also the film eroded rather quickly with Thursday adding up to barely $50,000 plus in daily collections. The full run will end up over/under the $6 million mark.

The territorial breakdown for Adipurush worldwide box office collections is as follows:

AP/TS: Rs. 109.25 crores (Rs. 65 crores share)

Karnataka: Rs. 17.75 crores (Rs. 8.60 crores share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala: Rs. 8 crores (Rs. 3.40 crore share)

Rest of India: Rs. 134 crores (Rs. 59 crores share)

India: Rs. 269 crores (Rs. 136 crores share)

North America: $2.95 million

Middle East: $0.85 million

Australia: $0.58 million

New Zealand: $0.13 million

Rest of Asia: $0.25 million

United Kingdom: $0.40 million

Rest of Europe: $0.30 million

Rest of World: $0.15 million

Overseas: $5.60 million / Rs. 46 crores

Worldwide: Rs. 315 crores (Rs. 156 crores share)

