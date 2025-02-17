Captain America Brave New World Day 4 India Box Office Trends: Indian audience shows NO SUPPORT; Marvel movie to seal disappointing fate

Captain America: Brave New World is struggling at the Indian box office, showing no signs of revival as it enters its fourth day today. The film, which was expected to perform modestly, if not outstandingly, given Marvel’s strong fanbase in India, has presented a disappointing show so far. After managing to rake in Rs 13.50 crore over its opening weekend, the Monday estimates suggest further trouble, with earnings expected to hover around Rs 1.50-1.75 crore. The trend indicates that the film will likely wrap up its India run with collections in the vicinity of Rs 30 crore—not a good figure for a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) flick.

One of the major reasons for the film’s underperformance is the lack of audience interest. Marvel Studios has enjoyed significant success in India in the past, but recent releases have struggled to find a foothold. The failure of MCU offerings, including Madame Web last year, was an early sign that Marvel fatigue is taking over Indian audiences, and Brave New World seems to be facing the same fate.

Adding to its woes, the film has received lukewarm word of mouth, with fans and critics alike pointing out that this installment lacks the excitement and grandeur of the previous Captain America films. The absence of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers and the shift in tone may have also contributed to the declining buzz. Additionally, competition from local cinema has made matters worse for Brave New World. Chhaava, the historical drama starring Vicky Kaushal, has been performing steadily and continues to draw audiences nationwide, particularly in Maharashtra. The domestic film’s strong emotional connect and patriotic theme have resonated more with viewers, diverting attention away from Marvel’s latest venture.

Looking ahead, unless Marvel Studios restructures its strategy and delivers quality content that reignites interest, the golden era of the MCU in India may be coming to an end.

Meanwhile, Captain America: Brave New World has fared better internationally, with strong numbers from North America and a couple of other key markets. While not an outright blockbuster by Marvel standards, it managed to post a respectable opening weekend total of USD 180.9 million.

The overseas success indicates that Marvel’s brand power still holds weight in select territories, even as its dominance in India diminishes.