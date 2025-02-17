Captain America Brave New World Global Weekend Update: Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford's movie has a VERY GOOD opening of USD 180 Million BUT...

Marvel Studios’ latest offering, Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie alongside Harrison Ford, debuted with a global opening of USD 180.9 million. While the figure is not disastrous by any standard, it is lopsided. The film is performing exceptionally well in the domestic market while presenting a below-par performance overseas, raising questions about its comprehensive box office prospects.

The film grossed USD 88.5 million domestically over its opening three-day weekend, exceeding expectations. The Memorial Day holiday today (Feb 17) is expected to boost performance in the North American market further. However, internationally, the film collected USD 92.4 million across 53 international markets over the Valentine's Day weekend—significantly lower than Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (USD 121.3 million).

Comparing Brave New World to past MCU films, the numbers highlight a downward trend for Marvel’s recent releases. The opening weekend falls below Thor: Love and Thunder (USD 303.2 million), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (USD 331.3 million), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (USD 449.4 million). However, it outperforms Eternals, which debuted at USD 162 million.

Captain America: Brave New World marks Anthony Mackie’s first solo outing as the titular superhero following Chris Evans’ departure. The film follows Sam Wilson as he navigates a global threat while grappling with the weight of carrying the legacy of the shield.

Harrison Ford plays President Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, replacing the late William Hurt. The film also features Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, the new Falcon, and Shira Haas as Israeli superheroine Sabra.

Despite a strong domestic start, word of mouth for the film has been weak, which may limit its staying power. Industry projections now estimate a final global haul of USD 400–500 million, which, while not disappointing, falls short of the MCU’s usual box office dominance. The studio, however, is still likely to make a profit on the movie given its controlled budget and ancillary revenue sources.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether Captain America: Brave New World can hold its ground or follow the trend of recent underperforming MCU entries. With competition from upcoming summer blockbusters in various markets, the film will need strong legs to remain in the scene.