Nani gives his two cents on Salman Khan’s comment about Bollywood cinema in South: ‘Without Bollywood being a hit…’

Nani starrer HIT: The Third Case is slated to release on May 1, 2025. As the film makes its way to the big screens, the actor was spotted in an interview with DNA India, where he reacted to Salman Khan’s statement that Bollywood cinema is not performing well in the South.

In his words, the Natural Star spoke aloud the love South has for Bollywood films, saying, “Hindi is original, and later came South. The widespread love South cinema receives is a newfound one and recent.”

“However, the love people have for Bollywood stems is decades long. If you ask a Southerner about their favorite Hindi movies, they would have childhood memories of Amitabh Bachchan,” the actor added.

Making his statement clear on what Salman Khan said, the actor continued, “Without Bollywood movies being a hit in South, how did Salman become a superstar there? Movies like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun have cultural importance there. Didi Tera Dewar Deewana and other songs, we used to play at our wedding.”

For those who don’t know, Salman Khan commented that his films don’t do well at the South box office. The actor remarked that Bollywood cinema fails in the South due to a lack of acceptance for Hindi movies.

Coming to HIT: The Third Case, the film, which is written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is part of the HIT Universe. It will be the third installment, with Nani playing the lead role of Arjun Sarkaar.

The movie follows an investigation led by the HIT squad’s SP in Visakhapatnam, tasked with a high-priority case in Jammu and Kashmir. The investigation uncovers a spree of serial killings linked to gruesome murders across multiple victims.

Nani stars in the lead role, and a supporting cast includes Srinidhi Shetty, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Maganti Srinath, and others in key roles. The film has also been granted an ‘A’ certificate, a first for Nani.

Coming to Nani’s work front, the Natural Star is next set to appear in the lead role for a movie titled The Paradise. The upcoming film is expected to be an action venture with Dasara director Srikanth Odela.

