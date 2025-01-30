Deva Final Advance Booking: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde movie sells 18K tickets in top National chains for Day 1; eyes slow start

Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, is all set to hit the big screens in a couple of hours. The Rosshan Andrrews directorial has recorded decent pre-sales for its opening day.

Deva sells 18,000 tickets in PIC, set for a slow start

Produced by Roy Kapur Films, Deva has registered 18,000 admits in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis. Of which a significant chunk of admissions was recorded at PVR Inox. This is a slow advance for a Shahid Kapoor starrer. However, genre-specific movies rely heavily on spot booking rather than advance sales.

For the uninitiated, the full-fledged advance booking of Deva opened on Wednesday morning, two days before the release. The movie is likely to take a slow start. According to current trends, its opening can be between Rs 4.50 crore and Rs 5.50 crore. However, if walk-ins help the movie, it might see a debut of Rs 6 crore.

Deva Box Office Potential: Can it face Sky Force?

Touted to be an edge-of-the-seat action thriller, Deva met with positive response with its teaser. However, the makers couldn't capitalize much on the buzz with the remaining assets. Had the makers positioned Deva as the comeback of Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh mode, things could have been different.

The movie should aim for an opening weekend of Rs 25 crore to Rs 30 crore and then record a phenomenal trend at the box office. It will have to face the holdover release of Sky Force. If Deva manages to receive audience love, it can potentially make a big dent in the business of the Akshay Kumar movie.

For the unversed, the action-thriller will be distributed by Zee Studios. It will see a wide release on 2250 screens across the nation.

Deva In Theaters

Deva is all set to hit the cinemas on January 31st, 2025. The action thriller will mark the return of Shahid Kapoor to the cinemas after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljhaa Jiya.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.