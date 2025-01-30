After the success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor returns on the big screen with the Rosshan Andrrews-directed Deva. The film is touted to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller and is slated to hit the big screen on January 31, 2025. Deva has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time 2 hours and 36 minutes.

The film is seeing an all-India release by Zee Studios and the distributors are going wide with a release on about 2250 screens nationwide. The advance bookings for Deva opened on Wednesday morning and the response has been lukewarm so far. As on Thursday at 3 PM, Deva has sold around 8500 tickets in the top 3 national chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis, and is headed for a final pre-sale in the range of 20,000 tickets.

The momentum for this Shahid Kapoor starrer should have been better, as the teaser was received with an outright positive response, however, the makers could not capitalize on the buzz with follow-up assets like the trailer and songs. As per the present trends, Deva is headed to take a start in the range of Rs 4.50 crore to Rs 5.50 crore, though a positive talk from morning shows could result in a change of momentum and push the business towards the Rs 6.00 crore mark.

Advertisement

The advances are not upto the mark, but the plus is, so far, the makers have not opted for any discount offers or other malpractices to tamper with the credibility of the box office, which has happened with other January releases. The fate of Deva heavily depends on the audience of word of mouth, as big spike in business in needed over the weekend, followed by a strong hold on Monday to sail safe. The film is a thriller appealing to the urban markets, which means that a positive talk could lead to a higher-than-usual jump on Saturday.

The target for Deva should be to hit the Rs 25 crore over the weekend and then stay in the vicinity of Rs 4 crore on Monday, but all of it boils down to the reports from urban markets on Friday morning. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.