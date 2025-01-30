Sky Force Day 7 Box Office Trends: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's movie treads on thin ice; All set to face Deva

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force has been generating significant buzz on the Internet. The recently released film is headlined by Akshay Kumar and co-stars debutante Veer Pahariya. Both are playing the lead roles alongside Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan. Sky Force has completed a week of its release and is treading on wafer thin ice before the arrival of Deva.

Sky Force Goes In Risky Mode; To Compete With Deva

Backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Sky Force maintained great hold in the opening weekend due to movie offers of heavy discounted prices for the tickets. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer collected Rs 64 crore at the box office in the first three days of its release. The aerial actioner then witnessed drop during the weekdays, bringing its cume collection to Rs 82.25 crore in six days.

Going by the box office trends, Sky Force is expecting to walk on wafer thin ice on Day 7 ahead of the release of its big competitor Deva. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, the action film is all set to hit the theaters tomorrow, January 31, 2025.

A Respite For Akshay Kumar's Dry Spell In Career

Sky Force comes as a respite for Akshay Kumar who has had dry spell in his career in recent times. Akshay's solo lead films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarfira, and Khel Khel Mein tanked at the box office last year. The aerial actioner is a solid comeback for Akshay in the beginning of 2025. After Sky Force, the superstar will look forward to his highly-anticipated movies like Housefull 5 and Jolly LLB 3 this year.

Coming back to Sky Force's performance, the film has received positive word-of-mouth. Now, it is yet to be seen how it sustains itself while locking horns with Deva in its second week.

Sky Force In Theaters

