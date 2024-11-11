Diwali Box Office: Happy New Year vs Prem Ratan Dhan Payo vs Golmaal Again vs Sooryavanshi vs Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Day Wise Comparison

Let's decode the box office collections of Diwali releases over the years. The list includes new theatrical releases Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

By Nisha Singh
Published on Nov 11, 2024  |  08:28 PM IST |  4.4K
Diwali Box Office: Happy New Year vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and more; Day Wise Comparison
Picture courtesy: Jio Studios; T-Series; Rajshri, Reliance Entertainment

We have grown up watching many movies released in various festivals, which some filmmakers consider auspicious for their successful box office runs. While some end up becoming hit, some fail to do wonders. Speaking of which, the latest Diwali releases, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are minting money at the box office.

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Let's take a look at the box office collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again, Happy New Year, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, Sooryavanshi, and Golmaal Again. 10 day comparisons of 6 Diwali releases are as follows:

Day Wise Comparisons Of Diwali Releases Over The Years

Days Happy New Year   Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo   Golmaal Again  Sooryavanshi  Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Day 1 36.31 crore 39.32 crore 29.84 crore 26.09 crore Rs 40 crore Rs 33.25 crore
Day 2 28.25 crore 29.90 crore 28.17 crore 23.65 crore

Rs 38.25 crore

 Rs 34.50 crore
Day 3 28.60 crore 28.41 crore 28.89 crore 26.74 crore

Rs 32.50 crore

 Rs 32.25 crore
Day 4 12.74 crore 27.04 crore 15.94 crore 14.41 crore Rs 17 crore Rs 17 crore
Day 5 12.33 crore 12.52 crore 13.15 crore 11.12 crore Rs 13 crore Rs 12.75 crore
Day 6 8.58 crore 10.16 crore 9.95 crore 9.45 crore Rs 10 crore Rs 10.25 crore
Day 7 6.75 crore 8 crore 9.03 crore 8.20 crore Rs 8 crore Rs 8.50 crore
Day 8 5.05 crore 6.19 crore 7.21 crore 6.79 crore Rs 8.00 crore Rs 9.00 crore
Day 9 7.25 crore 3.80 crore 10.56 crore 10.30 crore

Rs 12.00 crore

 Rs 15.00 crore
Day 10 9.50 crore 5.20 crore 13.52 crore 13.33 crore

Rs 14.25 crore

 Rs 17.25 crore
Total in 10 days Rs 155.36 crore Rs 170.54 crore Rs 166.26 crore Rs 150.08 crore   Rs 193.0  crore Rs 189.75 crore

*This is to note that Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo was released on Thursday, unlike other Diwali releases.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again fetched Rs 193.0 crore in 10 days since its release. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 minted Rs 189.75 crore at the box office within the same period. Both the films entered the Rs 100 crore clubs within three days of their respective release.

Which is the next Bollywood movie that can make it to the aforementioned list? Comment down. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box-office related updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Day Wise Box Office Comparison: Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan’s intense battle decoded

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Nisha Singh

Bollywood enthusiast who is always ready to have filmy 'chai-pe-charcha'. With over five years of experience in the media

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles