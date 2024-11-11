Diwali Box Office: Happy New Year vs Prem Ratan Dhan Payo vs Golmaal Again vs Sooryavanshi vs Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Day Wise Comparison
Let's decode the box office collections of Diwali releases over the years. The list includes new theatrical releases Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
We have grown up watching many movies released in various festivals, which some filmmakers consider auspicious for their successful box office runs. While some end up becoming hit, some fail to do wonders. Speaking of which, the latest Diwali releases, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are minting money at the box office.
Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Let's take a look at the box office collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again, Happy New Year, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, Sooryavanshi, and Golmaal Again. 10 day comparisons of 6 Diwali releases are as follows:
Day Wise Comparisons Of Diwali Releases Over The Years
|Days
|Happy New Year
|Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo
|Golmaal Again
|Sooryavanshi
|Singham Again
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
|Day 1
|36.31 crore
|39.32 crore
|29.84 crore
|26.09 crore
|Rs 40 crore
|Rs 33.25 crore
|Day 2
|28.25 crore
|29.90 crore
|28.17 crore
|23.65 crore
|
Rs 38.25 crore
|Rs 34.50 crore
|Day 3
|28.60 crore
|28.41 crore
|28.89 crore
|26.74 crore
|
Rs 32.50 crore
|Rs 32.25 crore
|Day 4
|12.74 crore
|27.04 crore
|15.94 crore
|14.41 crore
|Rs 17 crore
|Rs 17 crore
|Day 5
|12.33 crore
|12.52 crore
|13.15 crore
|11.12 crore
|Rs 13 crore
|Rs 12.75 crore
|Day 6
|8.58 crore
|10.16 crore
|9.95 crore
|9.45 crore
|Rs 10 crore
|Rs 10.25 crore
|Day 7
|6.75 crore
|8 crore
|9.03 crore
|8.20 crore
|Rs 8 crore
|Rs 8.50 crore
|Day 8
|5.05 crore
|6.19 crore
|7.21 crore
|6.79 crore
|Rs 8.00 crore
|Rs 9.00 crore
|Day 9
|7.25 crore
|3.80 crore
|10.56 crore
|10.30 crore
|
Rs 12.00 crore
|Rs 15.00 crore
|Day 10
|9.50 crore
|5.20 crore
|13.52 crore
|13.33 crore
|
Rs 14.25 crore
|Rs 17.25 crore
|Total in 10 days
|Rs 155.36 crore
|Rs 170.54 crore
|Rs 166.26 crore
|Rs 150.08 crore
|Rs 193.0 crore
|Rs 189.75 crore
*This is to note that Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo was released on Thursday, unlike other Diwali releases.
Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again fetched Rs 193.0 crore in 10 days since its release. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 minted Rs 189.75 crore at the box office within the same period. Both the films entered the Rs 100 crore clubs within three days of their respective release.
Which is the next Bollywood movie that can make it to the aforementioned list? Comment down. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box-office related updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
