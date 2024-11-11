Diwali Box Office: Happy New Year vs Prem Ratan Dhan Payo vs Golmaal Again vs Sooryavanshi vs Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Day Wise Comparison

We have grown up watching many movies released in various festivals, which some filmmakers consider auspicious for their successful box office runs. While some end up becoming hit, some fail to do wonders. Speaking of which, the latest Diwali releases, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are minting money at the box office.

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Let's take a look at the box office collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again, Happy New Year, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, Sooryavanshi, and Golmaal Again. 10 day comparisons of 6 Diwali releases are as follows:

Day Wise Comparisons Of Diwali Releases Over The Years

Days Happy New Year Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo Golmaal Again Sooryavanshi Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Day 1 36.31 crore 39.32 crore 29.84 crore 26.09 crore Rs 40 crore Rs 33.25 crore Day 2 28.25 crore 29.90 crore 28.17 crore 23.65 crore Rs 38.25 crore Rs 34.50 crore Day 3 28.60 crore 28.41 crore 28.89 crore 26.74 crore Rs 32.50 crore Rs 32.25 crore Day 4 12.74 crore 27.04 crore 15.94 crore 14.41 crore Rs 17 crore Rs 17 crore Day 5 12.33 crore 12.52 crore 13.15 crore 11.12 crore Rs 13 crore Rs 12.75 crore Day 6 8.58 crore 10.16 crore 9.95 crore 9.45 crore Rs 10 crore Rs 10.25 crore Day 7 6.75 crore 8 crore 9.03 crore 8.20 crore Rs 8 crore Rs 8.50 crore Day 8 5.05 crore 6.19 crore 7.21 crore 6.79 crore Rs 8.00 crore Rs 9.00 crore Day 9 7.25 crore 3.80 crore 10.56 crore 10.30 crore Rs 12.00 crore Rs 15.00 crore Day 10 9.50 crore 5.20 crore 13.52 crore 13.33 crore Rs 14.25 crore Rs 17.25 crore Total in 10 days Rs 155.36 crore Rs 170.54 crore Rs 166.26 crore Rs 150.08 crore Rs 193.0 crore Rs 189.75 crore

*This is to note that Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo was released on Thursday, unlike other Diwali releases.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again fetched Rs 193.0 crore in 10 days since its release. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 minted Rs 189.75 crore at the box office within the same period. Both the films entered the Rs 100 crore clubs within three days of their respective release.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

