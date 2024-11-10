Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, along with Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, is doing very well at the box office. The movie has shown a better hold than its rival release.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Surpasses The Lifetime India Net Box Office Collection Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the latest Diwali release has performed very well at the ticket window. The movie continues to trend with an impressive hold at the box office.

After minting Rs 148.75 crore in its first week, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 added around Rs 41 crore to the final tally in its second weekend. This is an encouraging figure for a relatively small film against Singham Again. The movie begins its 2nd weekend by collecting Rs 9 crore on Day 8, followed by a massive jump of 66% on Day 9 and minting around Rs 15 crore. It further saw another spike and collected in the vicinity of Rs 17 crore to Rs 17.50 crore today (Day 10), taking the 10-day final cume to Rs 190 crore net at the Indian box office.

With such a terrific 2nd weekend, the movie comfortably surpassed the lifetime India net box office collection of its previous instalment Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 181 crore), which was a massive hit in the post-pandemic times. It has also emerged as Kartik Aaryan's biggest grosser till date.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Set To Roar Past Rs 200 Crore Mark Soon, A Super-Hit Venture

The much-loved horror-comedy is all set to zoom past the Rs 200 crore net mark at the Indian box office in a couple of days. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is not only Kartik Aaryan's sixth clean hit but has now emerged as a Superhit venture. If it manages to hold well in the coming days, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has all chances to hit in the range of Rs 230 crore to Rs 250 crore net in India.

The Kartik Aaryan movie is slowly picking up and taking the lead over Singham Again on a daily basis. It will be interesting to see if it surpasses the lifetime collections of Ajay Devgn’s mega ensemble movie.

Total Net Collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In India So Far Are As Follows:

Day Net box office collection First Week Rs 148.75 crore Second Friday Rs 9 crore Second Saturday Rs 15 crore Second Sunday Rs 17.25 crore (est) Total Rs 190 crore in 10 days

Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer:

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. While Kartik is reprising his role as Rooh Baba from the second installment, Triptii has replaced Kiara Advani in the latest horror comedy. Vidya Balan, the original female lead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, has returned to the franchise. Madhuri Dixit plays a crucial role in the film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Theatres

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 plays in theatres now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

