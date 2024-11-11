Singham Again Worldwide Box Office Update: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's spectacle crosses Rs 300 crore

Singham Again directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor, by the end of the second weekend, managed a business of Rs 193 crore net (Rs 232 crore) in India. Internationally, it grossed USD 7.75 million (Rs 65 crore gross), to take its 10 day worldwide cume to Rs 297 crore.

Singham Again Surpasses Rs 300 Crore At Worldwide Box Office

At the time of writing this article, Singham Again has added a new feather to its cap as it has joined the Rs 300 crore club worldwide. It is Rohit Shetty's fifth film after Chennai Express, Simmba, Dilwale and Golmaal Again to enter the coveted club. Singham Again has enough steam left to reach Rs 350 crore worldwide, which means that it will end up being his fourth highest worldwide grosser after Chennai Express, Simmba and Dilwale. As for Ajay Devgn, the movie will end up being his second highest grosser after Tanhaji.

Singham Again Is The 3rd Bollywood Film Of 2024 To Gross Rs 300 Crore Worldwide; Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 To Follow Suit

The cop drama has become the third Bollywood film of 2024 to surpass Rs 300 crore at the box office, after Fighter and Stree 2. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's January release Fighter was the first film to bag this achievement this year. Stree 2 in August was the second Bollywood film of the year to surpass the Rs 300 crore number and now Singham Again is the new entrant. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to be the fourth film of the year to gross Rs 300 crore worldwide and based on the trend, it will go ahead of the cop-actioner in the next few days too.

Singham Again in Theatres

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

