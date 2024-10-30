7 Highest Grossing Bollywood Diwali Releases At The Indian Box Office: Tiger 3, Sooryavanshi, and more

Diwali is a massive festive period, considering box office returns. Over the years, many movies have been released on this occasion and have gone on to smash huge box office figures, while a few haven't worked at all. While Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are set to clash this Diwali at the box office, Pinkvilla has curated a list of the highest-grossing Bollywood Diwali releases at the Indian box office. Let's take a look!

7 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Diwali Releases Of All Time At The Indian Box Office

1. Tiger 3

The third installment of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's spy action-drama, Tiger 3 rules the charts of being the highest-grossing Diwali release of all time from the Hindi film industry. The 2023 tentpole movie raked in over Rs 260.25 crore net in India despite receiving mixed word-of-mouth from the audience.

Emraan Hashmi played the main antagonist in Tiger 3, while Shah Rukh Khan uplifted the buzz with his guest appearance as R&AW agent Pathaan. The Manish Sharma directorial might have not lived up to the expectations; still, it managed to top all the previous Diwali releases in terms of its theatrical returns, all thanks to Salman Khan’s undisputed mega-stardom.

2. Housefull 4

Boasting an ensemble star cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Panday, and others, Housefull 4 secured the second spot among the highest-grossing Bollywood Diwali releases of all time. It minted over Rs 205.50 crore net at the Indian box office, becoming the highest-grossing movie of Akshay Kumar’s career.

The 2019 comedy movie was panned for its weak writing, though it managed to emerge as a CLEAN HIT venture, thanks to the franchise value, genre, and holiday period during the festivals.

A sequel titled Housefull 5 is currently in production and slated for a release next year.

3. Golmaal Again

Released in 2017, Golmaal Again marked the fourth installment of the much-loved Golmaal franchise. The Rohit Shetty-directed comedy caper was a huge hit at the box office. It collected over Rs 205.50 crore net in India, emerging among Ajay Devgn's top-grossing movies.

The franchise's original star cast—Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and Kunal Kemmu—reprised their characters along with Parineeti Chopra and Tabu in Golmaal Again.

The audience is now eagerly anticipating the next installment, which is likely to happen in a couple of years.

4. Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role, secured the fourth spot among the highest-grossing Diwali releases of all time at the Indian box office. The cop action-drama fetched Rs 195.50 crore net in India, that too during the 50% occupancy in India. The mass action movie will always be special as it was the first big bollywood film that was released soon after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

The Rohit Shetty directorial presented the three cops - Bajirao Singham, Veer Sooryavanshi, and Sangram Bhalerao fighting for each other in a massive action block in its climax.

Following the events post Sooryavanshi, the next cop universe movie, Singham Again, is releasing this Diwali.

5. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

The duo of Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya is iconic when it comes to Indian family dramas. Their last collaboration, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, was released in 2015 and emerged as a box-office sensation. It netted Rs 194.25 crore at the Indian box office, currently resting at the fifth spot among the highest-grossing Bollywood Diwali releases of all time.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo had Salman Khan in dual roles while Sonam Kapoor played his romantic partner. The family drama boasts a beautiful music album that still lives in the hearts of Salman Khan fans.

6. Happy New Year

Shah Rukh Khan films and the Diwali period were synonyms for each other a few years back. Happy New Year, directed by Farah Khan, was a big Diwali release in 2014. The movie emerged as a big money spinner that collected over Rs 178.50 crore net in India.

Besides SRK, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Jacky Shroff, and Vivaan Shah.

7. Krrish 3

The 2013 released Krrish 3 marked the return of India's superhero Krrish on the big screen after a gap of 7 years. The third installment of the popular franchise raked in over Rs 175.75 crore at the Indian box office, emerging as one of the biggest Diwali grossers of all time.

Fans are awaiting the next installment of Krrish, which is currently being developed. Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand are teaming up to bring the most-loved superhero back to the screens.

Here's Presenting The Highest-Grossing Diwali Releases Of All Time At The Indian Box Office:-

Rank Movies India Net Box Office 1 Tiger 3 Rs 260.25 crore 2 Housefull 4 Rs 205.50 crore 3 Golmaal Again Rs 205.50 crore 4 Sooryavanshi Rs 195.50 crore 5 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Rs 194.25 crore 6 Happy New Year Rs 178.50 crore 7 Krrish 3 Rs 175.75 crore

It will be interesting to see where Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will land among the highest-grossing Diwali releases of all time. If all goes well, both movies will end up in the top three spots of the above-mentioned list.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

