Diwali 2024 witnessed the clash of two major releases—Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Interestingly, both the threequels opened to mixed word-of-mouth but managed to perform well at the box office and gave neck-to-neck competition to each other. The horror-comedy was initially on the lower side; however, it picked up in the last few days and is on course to take the lead over the mass cop actioner. Here's comparing the day-to-day box office collection of both releases.

Singham Again Led The Clash With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In Initial Days

Singham Again had the privilege of more screens and show counts in the opening week, which is visible in its day-to-day box office admits. The masala entertainer starring Ajay Devgn with an ensemble cast was released with a 60:40 ratio of showcasing nationwide against Kartik Aaryan-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.



The mass cop drama opened with Rs 40 crore net in India, while the horror-comedy impressed with Rs 33 crore net on its opening day. Both movies successfully crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in their opening weekend, which is a rare case in a clash scenario. Like the opening day, Singham Again remained ahead over Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the opening weekend, too, followed by the total collections in the opening week.

For the record, Singham Again collected Rs 158.75 crore net in its first week at the Indian box office, compared to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Rs 148.75 crore net. The slight difference between the figures can be a result of variable showcasing, where the Rohit Shetty-directed movie had the upper hand.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Picks Up In 2nd Weekend; Narrowed The Gap In Overall Collections

The Kartik Aaryan movie gave neck-to-neck competition to the Ajay Devgn starrer in its opening week and further picked up in the 2nd weekend. Interestingly, the demand for horror-comedy movies compelled film exhibitors to give it a lead in showcasing. The Anees Bazmee-directed film secured 51 percent of screens and took the lead over its rival release.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 began the second weekend by minting Rs 9 crore, while Singham Again collected a decent Rs 8 crore. The horror-comedy further saw a spike and collected Rs 15 crore, while the cop actioner could rake over Rs 12 crore on the second Saturday. Both movies saw another jump on the second Sunday. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 collected Rs 17.25 crore, the Ajay Devgn movie minted Rs 14.25 Crore at the Indian box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 comfortably took the lead over Singham Again on the second weekend and posted 16% higher figures. For the record, the horror-comedy collected Rs 41.25 crore in its second weekend, while the cop drama could smash Rs 34.25 crore.

The Kartik Aaryan movie successfully narrowed the gap between the overall collections of both movies. Currently, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stands at Rs 190 crore while Singham Again is at Rs 193 crore net in India.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 On Course To Beat Singham Again; Emerges A Super Hit Venture

While Singham Again led the first Week with 6% higher figures, the horror-comedy narrowed the gap to just 1.5% by the end of the second weekend. This is very encouraging growth for the horror-comedy.

Looking at the current trends, the Kartik Aaryan movie is sure to take the lead over Singham Again and has the potential to beat it by the end of its theatrical runs. As of now, both movies are heading for a finish under Rs 250 crore net in India.

While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has already bagged a SUPER HIT verdict, emerging as Kartik Aaryan's biggest grosser to date, Singham Again might end up with an average verdict due to the high production cost and star faces involved in the project.

Here’s a look at week-wise box office of Singham Again & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Day Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 1 Rs 40 crore Rs 33.25 crore 2 Rs 38.25 crore Rs 34.50 crore 3 Rs 32.50 crore Rs 32.25 crore 4 Rs 17 crore Rs 17 crore 5 Rs 13 crore Rs 12.75 crore 6 Rs 10 crore Rs 10.25 crore 7 Rs 8 crore Rs 8.50 crore 8 Rs 8.00 crore Rs 9.00 crore 9 Rs 12.00 crore Rs 15.00 crore 10 Rs 14.25 crore Rs 17.25 crore Total Rs 193.00 crore Rs 189.75 crore

