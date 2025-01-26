Dominic And The Ladies Purse Day 4 Box Office: Mammootty starrer mystery thriller witnesses decent trend; grosses Rs 2 crore on Republic Day

Dominic And The Ladies Purse, starring Mammootty in the lead role, is trending decently at the box office. The Gautham Vasudeva Menon directorial witnessed a good jump on Republic Day.

Dominic maintains a steady run; grosses Rs 2 crore on Day 4

Co-produced by Mammootty Kompany, Dominic And The Ladies Purse was released on January 23. Opened at Rs 1.85 crore, the movie reigned in a decent box office trend so far. Though it was the second-best start in Kerala this year, the Mammootty starrer deserved a better opening.

Further, the movie dropped on Day 2, grossing Rs 1.15 crore. It witnessed some sort of legs on Day 3 and Day 4 and grossed Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively. The total gross collection of Dominic currently stands at Rs 6.50 crore at the Kerala box office.

Dominic needs to show better trends on weekdays

The GVM directorial received mixed-bag reactions from the audience and the critics. And that became one of the major reasons for limiting its box office potential to a major extent. The mystery action thriller needs magical jumps in the coming days in order to smash a respectable total at the box office.

It will be interesting to see how the Mammukka starrer performs at the box office on the weekdays. If it manages to hold well, the movie will surge a successful theatrical run; otherwise, it will end up being an average performer.

Mammootty's Work Front

Mammootty was last seen in Malayalam action comedy Turbo (2024), which he had produced as well. After Dominic And The Ladies' Purse, the megastar has Deeno Dennis' directorial debut, Bazooka, which is slated to arrive in cinemas on February 14, 2025.

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse In Theaters

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Mammootty's latest film yet?

