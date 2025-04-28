UAE Box Office: Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan, Lucifer, and Thudarum lead Top 5 single-day Malayalam ticket sales list

When Mohanlal arrives, records are never safe. The Malayalam superstar has once again proved why he is called the king of the overseas box office, especially in the Gulf region. With his latest action thriller Thudarum releasing just last Friday, Mohanlal has rewritten the charts, claiming every spot in the UAE’s Top 5 highest single-day Malayalam movie ticket sales.

Advertisement

His much-anticipated film Empuraan has smashed all previous records, registering a massive 129,669 admits in a single day and that feat happened on the film's release day. That's also the highest for any Indian movie ever in UAE history. In second place, once again Empuraan stood at collecting 101,082 admits which happened on Day 4. His previous blockbuster Lucifer stood at 3rd and 5th place, while Thudarum stood at 4th place in terms of most single-day admits at the UAE box office.

Here’s a look at the updated Top 5 Highest Single-Day Malayalam Admissions in UAE:

1) Empuraan: 129,669 tickets (on Day 1)

2) Empuraan: 101,082 tickets (on Day 4)

3) Lucifer: 90,500 tickets (on Day 2)

4) Thudarum: 85,151 tickets (on Day 2)

5) Lucifer: 71,500 tickets (on Day 1)

What makes this achievement even more stunning for Thudarum is the near absence of aggressive promotions in the UAE. Despite multiple Malayalam movies like Alappuzha Gymkhana already playing in theatres, Thudarum has pulled audiences in overwhelming numbers purely through word-of-mouth. The film stormed the UAE market with Day 1 admitting 46,650 moviegoers, followed by an even more impressive Day 2 with 85,151 tickets sold. Yet, that is just a glimpse of Mohanlal’s domination.

Advertisement

While the Malayalam industry continues to deliver new-age content, Mohanlal remains the timeless force who blends mass appeal and quality storytelling effortlessly. With Empuraan’s box office run still going great, and Thudarum carving its own success story alongside, it is safe to say that the UAE box office belongs to Mohanlal right now.



Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 4 Advances: Mohanlal's film scores Rs 4 crore on Monday despite it being the first working day