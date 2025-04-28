Tamil Nadu Retro Box Office: Suriya's romantic action film surpasses Rs 3 crore in advance sales

Tamil Superstar Suriya fans have something special to look forward to this summer. His upcoming romantic action entertainer, gangster drama Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is heating up the Tamil Nadu box office even before release. With just three days left until its May 1st release, the film's advance bookings have already surpassed the Rs 3 crore mark, indicating a big Opening Day number on the cards.

Retro, which co-stars Pooja Hegde and is produced by Suriya and his wife Jyothika under their own banner, is becoming quite popular in Tamil Nadu's A centers, as per the advance bookings. According to experts, reservations in B and C centers will also increase as the release date approaches, especially given the positive reviews the trailer and the superhit songs composed by Santosh Narayan have created.

Although Suriya’s last outing, Kanguva, had a shaky finish despite solid advances (Rs 6.20 crore in Tamil Nadu), the early trends for Retro suggest a stronger and more consistent run. Some trade analysts are already predicting that Retro could comfortably post Rs 10 crore in pre-sales alone in Tamil Nadu, a feat that would make it one of Suriya’s biggest opening days in his home state.

As Retro gets ready for a massive box office debut, it will be screened alongside Tourist Family, a smaller Tamil film that explores the heartbreaking story of a Sri Lankan Tamil family who illegally crosses the border to enter Tamil Nadu and faces lots of hurdles. These days small films are springing big surprises, and Tourist Family's sparkling performances by Simran and M. Sasikumar are upholding this belief again. So we have to see if it will take a bit of Retro's charm at the box office.

Anyway, if advance sales are anything to go by, Retro is all set to light up Tamil Nadu’s box office like a few others, including Good Bad Ugly, this year. The countdown to another Suriya sensation has officially begun.

