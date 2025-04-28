POLL: HIT 3, Retro or Tourist Family; which movie are you going to watch first on May 1? VOTE

May 1 is just around the corner, and the big screen is calling! Three exciting films are set to release, and the choice is yours. Will you dive into the thrilling world of HIT 3, relive some old-school magic with Retro, or enjoy a family adventure with Tourist Family? The countdown is on. But before you decide, let us help you get to know more about these movies to make your choice easier.

HIT 3 promises an intense ride with Nani as SP Arjun Sarkaar IPS. The third installment in the HIT Universe has fans excited. The movie follows Arjun as he searches for a kidnapped baby. With spine-chilling action scenes and a gripping storyline, HIT 3 is all set to keep you on the edge of your seat.

On the other hand, Retro starring Suriya offers a mix of romance and action. The film tells the story of Parivel Kannan, who embarks on a journey to find his lost love. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the movie features an ensemble cast, including Pooja Hegde and Joju George. With stunning music and visuals, Retro is sure to impress the viewers.

If you’re in the mood for something different, Tourist Family brings a heartwarming drama. The story follows a Sri Lankan Tamil family who moves to Tamil Nadu, seeking refuge. The film blends humor and emotion, showcasing their struggles in a new country. With a cast led by M. Sasikumar and Simran, this film offers a unique family experience.

With all these exciting options, which movie will you be watching first on May 1? Will it be the action-packed HIT 3, the romantic Retro, or the family drama Tourist Family? Vote now and let us know!

