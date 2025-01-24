Dominic And The Ladies' Purse Day 2 Kerala Box Office: Mammootty and GVM's movie holds well ahead of Republic Day

Dominic And The Ladies Purse starring Mammootty in the lead role along with Gokul Suresh, Lena, Siddique, Vijay Babu and Viji Venkatesh, is doing well at the box office. The mystery action thriller met with majorly positive word-of-mouth among the audience.

Dominic collects Rs 1.15 crore on Day 2; big jumps expected

Directed by Gautham Vasudeva Menon, Dominic And The Ladies Purse opened with a solid number of Rs 1.80 crore on its debut day. It is the second best start for a Malayalam movie in 2025 after Asif Ali's blockbuster movie, Rekhachithram.

As per estimates, Dominic grossed a decent Rs 1.15 crore on its second day. The total cume of Dominic currently stands at Rs 2.95 crore gross at the Mollywood box office. The movie is expected to show magical jumps in the coming two days to pose a healthy opening weekend.

As of now, the first weekend of Dominic is looking in the range of Rs 5 crore to Rs 6 crore gross in Kerala.

Dominic faces Rekhachithram and other holdover releases

The biggest competition for Dominic is the blockbuster wave of Rekhachithram. The new release will have to work in the long run in order to end on a favourable note. It also faced the holdover release, Pravinkoodu Shappu starring Soubin Shahir, however, it is not that big of a threat.

