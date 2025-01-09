Fateh Final Advance Bookings: Sonu Sood's ambitious actioner sells 15000 tickets in top chains for the opening day

Sonu Sood, who has worked in Hindi movies like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Dabangg, Yuva, and Happy New Year, is gearing up for his upcoming film, Fateh. Helmed by Sood himself, the movie is all set to be released on January 10, 2025, coinciding with the Makar Sankranthi weekend. The action thriller, which marks his directorial debut, has Game Changer as its tough competition in the Hindi markets.

Fateh Sells 15000 tickets For Opening Day In National Chains; Eyes Rs 2 Crore Opening

Fateh has sold 15000 tickets in its advance bookings for the opening day in national chains. Pricing the movie at subsidized ticket rates of Rs 99-112 on its opening day have boosted its ticket sales. This step will work in favor of the movie, provided Sonu Sood's project receives positive word-of-mouth from the audience. The negative reception would spread faster if the audience won't give thumbs up to the action thriller.

Fateh is targetting an opening in the range of Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.50 crore which will be a decent first-day business. What matters more than the opening day is the movie getting a good word of mouth. Good word of mouth will help the film sustain at the box office till the republic day release.

A Brief About Fateh

Fateh stars Sonu Sood in the titular role, Fateh, an ex special operations officer. The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez as an ethical hacker and his love interest, Khushi. Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah are playing key roles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

