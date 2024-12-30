2025 Takedown: Big Indian movies congregate for Pongal/Sankranthi weekend; Game Changer to Fateh and Vidaamuyarchi

2024 is all set to bid goodbye to us. With 2025 knocking at our doors, we can't wait for the upcoming films scheduled to hit the screens in the first month. Game Changer, Fateh, and Vidaamuyarchi are among the movies which are eyeing January releases, coinciding with the Makar Sankranthi or Pongal weekend.

Beginning Of 2025 With Game Changer, Fateh, Vidaamuyarchi, And More

GAME CHANGER

S Shankar's helmer, Game Changer, will hit the screens on January 10, 2025. The political action thriller stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. While Game Changer doesn't have enough buzz, it has the highest potential to rule the box office. Made on a massive budget, it is important for S Shankar's directorial to gross over Rs 500 crore in global markets. If Ram Charan and Kiara-starrer earns anything below this mark, it would be a disappointing run.

FATEH

Written and directed by Sonu Sood, Fateh will be at loggerheads with Game Changer at the box office. Starring himself, the upcoming action thriller also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah. Fateh doesn't have much expectations as of now, however, things might work for Sonu Sood's project, considering the Sankranthi/Pongal weekend.

VIDAAMUYARCHI

Headlined by Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, Vidaamuyarchi is eyeing its release on the Pongal weekend in January. Magizh Thirumeni's directorial is expected to beat Game Changer, provided it receives acceptance among the audience which will depend on its word-of-mouth.

DAAKU MAHARAAJ

Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Daaku Maharaaj will hit the screens on January 12, 2025. The upcoming period action drama film also features Shraddha Srinath, Pragya Jaiswal, and Urvashi Rautela. Bobby Deol is making his Telugu debut with it. Bobby Kolli's helmer is likely to perform quite well at the box office.

SANKRANTHIKI VASTHUNAM

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is scheduled to hit the screens on January 14, 2025. Headlined by Venkatesh Daggubati and Aishwarya Rajesh, the Telugu action comedy is also expected to earn decently. However, both Daaku Maharaaj and Sankranthiki Vasthunam may not be able to top box office charts.

